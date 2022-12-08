Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Last Chapter update concludes Eivor's journey and sets up Mirage - Hood always on, free quests, and more

After two years of extended post-launch content, Ubisoft's flagship title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is finally coming to an end. Aptly named The Last Chapter, the final narrative update concludes Eivor's journey while setting up the next chapter of the franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th mainline entry in Ubisoft's iconic stealth-action turned RPG series, taking players across different time periods to depict a conflict between two opposing factions. It follows Eivor's journey as she travels to Vinland in hopes of finding a place for her clan.

What's new in Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter Update?

The Last Chapter update of Assassin's Creed Valhalla introduces two new quests to the game, with one concluding Eivor's journey and the other setting up Mirage. While it does not introduce a New Game + mode, it brings the long-requested feature that allows players to always keep their hood on. Gamers will also get premium items from the store and will be able to buy all the festival rewards.

Listed below are all the new features that the Last Chapter update brings.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Last Chapter

The Last Chapter quest takes a look back at Eivor's journey over the last two years, from arriving in Vinland to exploring Ireland and Paris and witnessing Ragnarok. This epilogue chapter is Eivor and Valhalla's swansong before the era of Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Shared History

The update includes another quest called Shared History. It features Roshan from Assassin's Creed: Mirage, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo.

After running into Basim's mentor, Eivor soon discovers that they share a common enemy. The quest sets up Mirage and Basim's adventure in the next mainline title.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Hood Always On

Players will finally be able to keep their hoods on throughout Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Hooded robes have been an Assassin's Creed staple since the series' inception and are as iconic as the hidden blade or the creed icon.

While Valhalla let players pull the hood up, it was only limited to stealth. As soon as the players entered combat, Eivor would pull her hood down. With the final update, the developers have added an option to keep the hood on permanently.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Weekly Free Item

The recent trilogy of Assassin's Creed is infamous for its aggressive amount of paid cosmetic items, which is especially contrasted with Valhalla's limited in-game cosmetic items.

However, Valhalla will now give players a premium item weekly, barring event special items. The offer will reset every Tuesday at 14:00 UTC, and players must load a save file to redeem it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Festival Rewards

While the four annual festivals won't be returning to Valhalla for the foreseeable future, players will be able to get the rewards from the shops.

Bug Fixes and improvements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Last Chapter update: Full patch notes

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Last Chapter Update introduces a slew of bug fixes across the board. They are listed below:

Tombs of the Fallen

The damage animation doesn't activate when walking into the spiked poles

Eivor will remain in the grabbing state when pushing a stone onto the descending platforms

The Forgotten Saga

Abilities cannot be activated during other combat actions

The quest "A gift from the Otherworld" remains after completing The Forgotten Saga.

Eivor gets stuck under Nidhogg when the dragon is stunned

Mastery Challange

Hildiran's Health Bar does not match their actual health total

In some rare instances, encountering a crash during a cutscene with Hildiran can cause gear to go missing and some quest flows to break

Explosive jars are already blown up before starting the Dunwic: Trial of the Wolf

Unable to progress the quest "A Challenge from the Gods" after the first cutscene

Enemies hit with the rush and bash ability will not die or give points

Dawn of Ragnarok

During the quest "Finding Fritjof," Tyra won't move inside the Foundry area

Instances where Odin would become stuck upon loading into Svartalfheim

Unintended behavior occurs when reloading the game after buying runes from Kara

After battling Riekr, the Jotnar Bearded Axe was not awarded

Suttungr's Outriders are not appearing on the map

During the Quest "The Scholar and the Sunstone," walking over lava doesn't charge the stone as intended

During the quest "The Scholar and the Sunstone," Einar would stop moving

Daily Quests can sometimes set a friendly Jotun NPC as a target to assassinate

Crossover Stories

The cargo shelf in the Caves of Gold cannot be moved

River Raids

Legacy of Saint George markers are visible outside of River Raids

Jomsviking crew members will run toward locked doors during Raids

In some instances, the Jomsviking crew's health would be reduced when discovering a new location

The Siege of Paris

In some rare instances, players would not be able to leave for Francia after speaking with Pierre

During the quest "A Hidden Weakness," Bernard can get stuck in a loop preventing the quest from progressing

Unable to speak to Toka at the start of the quest "Strangers bearing gifts"

Wrath of the Druids

Azar has died in England, preventing the completion of "Dublin's Reach"

When being grappled by an Irish Hound, Eivor can get stuck in the animation

"Man's best friend" ability is not unlocked after completing the quest "A little problem"

Main Game

Eivor's cape obscures the camera during the Flying event in Eurvicscire

The quest "Bound to Fate" was not added to the quest log after the completion of the Jotunheim Arc

Crashing issues can be encountered on PS5 during the quests "Restless Dreams" and "Beyond Fear"

The quest "Twist and Turns" not updating after defeating all the enemies

In some instances, the quest "Firing the Arrow" cannot be started. After building Valka's hut, the objective is not marked as complete

While fighting Basim, abilities that cause damage over time would simplify his phase 1

Unable to kill Bishop Herferith during "A Sword-Shower in Anecastre"

Cannot interact with Loki in the quest "View above all"

"Stoneman" Mystery not marked as complete upon completion

The quest "A Mild Hunt" can't be completed due to the NPCs not being interactable

World

Everold's shop vanishing after being built

Rocks can be seen floating in the mountain area in Fornburg

Riding a mount around Ravensthorpe can result in your mount slowing in some places

It isn't possible to confirm the kill against the Zealot "Callin" as he has clipped under the map

In the quest "Breaking Teeth, Not Hearts," the mystery NPCs all spawn in dead

Notification for leaving the boss area for Daughters of Lerion can appear when visiting the areas after the boss has been defeated

It isn't possible to kill Leofgifu because she is stuck in a hut

When loading into the game, it is always raining

In some instances, the shelves couldn't be moved to obtain the key in Saint Hadrian's Priory in Cent

Armory & Inventory

Corrected the 10% critical chance per kill for the Jorogiri short sword

The damage buff perk from the Yurei Bushido doesn't activate when weapons are ignited

Items purchased in the Helix Store can disappear from the inventory

The Amalgam Sword perk activates incorrectly in some circumstances

The Yurei Bushido armor (Ghostly) perk doesn't work as intended

Dwarven hairstyles and beards are duplicated in the inventory

The Scythe light attacks can sometimes break shieldbearer's guard stances

The Light-Fingered skill does not work around some lootable items

Mislanious

After using Assassin's Creed Valhalla Photo Mode, the pause menu will not function as intended

Some of the taller NPCs in Ravensthorpe shrank in size

The Celtic Armor is missing visual elements

Unintended behavior occurs when performing transmog on some weapons

Unequipped Store Items still appear present on a Mannequin after saving or loading

Finisher animations do not always play out on stunned enemies

Using a ration while interacting with a movable object causes an unintended animation

NPC sizes can alter when doing certain tasks and actions

Idunn's Heart Effect is visible while inactive on the Dublin Champion gear set

Irregular behavior occurs when using the alternate combo ender with the Hammer and free off-hand

Added additional stability improvements to Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Using the ability "Rush and Bash" in some fights could prevent interacting with an NPC afterward

After slamming enemies into a wall, the follow-up attack of Rush and Bash Level 2 does not trigger

UI / HUD

Changing tabs in Blacksmith rapidly cause unintended behavior with the menu display.

The Last Chapter update is available across all platforms, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can jump in and try it out now.

