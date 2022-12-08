Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Last Chapter update concludes Eivor's journey and sets up Mirage - Hood always on, free quests, and more

After two years of extended post-launch content, Ubisoft's flagship title, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is finally coming to an end. Aptly named The Last Chapter, the final narrative update concludes Eivor's journey while setting up the next chapter of the franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the 12th mainline entry in Ubisoft's iconic stealth-action turned RPG series, taking players across different time periods to depict a conflict between two opposing factions. It follows Eivor's journey as she travels to Vinland in hopes of finding a place for her clan.
What's new in Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter Update?
The Last Chapter update of Assassin's Creed Valhalla introduces two new quests to the game, with one concluding Eivor's journey and the other setting up Mirage. While it does not introduce a New Game + mode, it brings the long-requested feature that allows players to always keep their hood on. Gamers will also get premium items from the store and will be able to buy all the festival rewards.
Listed below are all the new features that the Last Chapter update brings.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Last Chapter
The Last Chapter quest takes a look back at Eivor's journey over the last two years, from arriving in Vinland to exploring Ireland and Paris and witnessing Ragnarok. This epilogue chapter is Eivor and Valhalla's swansong before the era of Mirage.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Shared History
The update includes another quest called Shared History. It features Roshan from Assassin's Creed: Mirage, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo.
After running into Basim's mentor, Eivor soon discovers that they share a common enemy. The quest sets up Mirage and Basim's adventure in the next mainline title.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Hood Always On
Players will finally be able to keep their hoods on throughout Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Hooded robes have been an Assassin's Creed staple since the series' inception and are as iconic as the hidden blade or the creed icon.
While Valhalla let players pull the hood up, it was only limited to stealth. As soon as the players entered combat, Eivor would pull her hood down. With the final update, the developers have added an option to keep the hood on permanently.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Weekly Free Item
The recent trilogy of Assassin's Creed is infamous for its aggressive amount of paid cosmetic items, which is especially contrasted with Valhalla's limited in-game cosmetic items.
However, Valhalla will now give players a premium item weekly, barring event special items. The offer will reset every Tuesday at 14:00 UTC, and players must load a save file to redeem it.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Festival Rewards
While the four annual festivals won't be returning to Valhalla for the foreseeable future, players will be able to get the rewards from the shops.
Bug Fixes and improvements in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Last Chapter update: Full patch notes
The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Last Chapter Update introduces a slew of bug fixes across the board. They are listed below:
Tombs of the Fallen
- The damage animation doesn't activate when walking into the spiked poles
- Eivor will remain in the grabbing state when pushing a stone onto the descending platforms
The Forgotten Saga
- Abilities cannot be activated during other combat actions
- The quest "A gift from the Otherworld" remains after completing The Forgotten Saga.
- Eivor gets stuck under Nidhogg when the dragon is stunned
Mastery Challange
- Hildiran's Health Bar does not match their actual health total
- In some rare instances, encountering a crash during a cutscene with Hildiran can cause gear to go missing and some quest flows to break
- Explosive jars are already blown up before starting the Dunwic: Trial of the Wolf
- Unable to progress the quest "A Challenge from the Gods" after the first cutscene
- Enemies hit with the rush and bash ability will not die or give points
Dawn of Ragnarok
- During the quest "Finding Fritjof," Tyra won't move inside the Foundry area
- Instances where Odin would become stuck upon loading into Svartalfheim
- Unintended behavior occurs when reloading the game after buying runes from Kara
- After battling Riekr, the Jotnar Bearded Axe was not awarded
- Suttungr's Outriders are not appearing on the map
- During the Quest "The Scholar and the Sunstone," walking over lava doesn't charge the stone as intended
- During the quest "The Scholar and the Sunstone," Einar would stop moving
- Daily Quests can sometimes set a friendly Jotun NPC as a target to assassinate
Crossover Stories
- The cargo shelf in the Caves of Gold cannot be moved
River Raids
- Legacy of Saint George markers are visible outside of River Raids
- Jomsviking crew members will run toward locked doors during Raids
- In some instances, the Jomsviking crew's health would be reduced when discovering a new location
The Siege of Paris
- In some rare instances, players would not be able to leave for Francia after speaking with Pierre
- During the quest "A Hidden Weakness," Bernard can get stuck in a loop preventing the quest from progressing
- Unable to speak to Toka at the start of the quest "Strangers bearing gifts"
Wrath of the Druids
- Azar has died in England, preventing the completion of "Dublin's Reach"
- When being grappled by an Irish Hound, Eivor can get stuck in the animation
- "Man's best friend" ability is not unlocked after completing the quest "A little problem"
Main Game
- Eivor's cape obscures the camera during the Flying event in Eurvicscire
- The quest "Bound to Fate" was not added to the quest log after the completion of the Jotunheim Arc
- Crashing issues can be encountered on PS5 during the quests "Restless Dreams" and "Beyond Fear"
- The quest "Twist and Turns" not updating after defeating all the enemies
- In some instances, the quest "Firing the Arrow" cannot be started. After building Valka's hut, the objective is not marked as complete
- While fighting Basim, abilities that cause damage over time would simplify his phase 1
- Unable to kill Bishop Herferith during "A Sword-Shower in Anecastre"
- Cannot interact with Loki in the quest "View above all"
- "Stoneman" Mystery not marked as complete upon completion
- The quest "A Mild Hunt" can't be completed due to the NPCs not being interactable
World
- Everold's shop vanishing after being built
- Rocks can be seen floating in the mountain area in Fornburg
- Riding a mount around Ravensthorpe can result in your mount slowing in some places
- It isn't possible to confirm the kill against the Zealot "Callin" as he has clipped under the map
- In the quest "Breaking Teeth, Not Hearts," the mystery NPCs all spawn in dead
- Notification for leaving the boss area for Daughters of Lerion can appear when visiting the areas after the boss has been defeated
- It isn't possible to kill Leofgifu because she is stuck in a hut
- When loading into the game, it is always raining
- In some instances, the shelves couldn't be moved to obtain the key in Saint Hadrian's Priory in Cent
Armory & Inventory
- Corrected the 10% critical chance per kill for the Jorogiri short sword
- The damage buff perk from the Yurei Bushido doesn't activate when weapons are ignited
- Items purchased in the Helix Store can disappear from the inventory
- The Amalgam Sword perk activates incorrectly in some circumstances
- The Yurei Bushido armor (Ghostly) perk doesn't work as intended
- Dwarven hairstyles and beards are duplicated in the inventory
- The Scythe light attacks can sometimes break shieldbearer's guard stances
- The Light-Fingered skill does not work around some lootable items
Mislanious
- After using Assassin's Creed Valhalla Photo Mode, the pause menu will not function as intended
- Some of the taller NPCs in Ravensthorpe shrank in size
- The Celtic Armor is missing visual elements
- Unintended behavior occurs when performing transmog on some weapons
- Unequipped Store Items still appear present on a Mannequin after saving or loading
- Finisher animations do not always play out on stunned enemies
- Using a ration while interacting with a movable object causes an unintended animation
- NPC sizes can alter when doing certain tasks and actions
- Idunn's Heart Effect is visible while inactive on the Dublin Champion gear set
- Irregular behavior occurs when using the alternate combo ender with the Hammer and free off-hand
- Added additional stability improvements to Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Using the ability "Rush and Bash" in some fights could prevent interacting with an NPC afterward
- After slamming enemies into a wall, the follow-up attack of Rush and Bash Level 2 does not trigger
UI / HUD
- Changing tabs in Blacksmith rapidly cause unintended behavior with the menu display.
The Last Chapter update is available across all platforms, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can jump in and try it out now.