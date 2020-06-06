Assault rifles in Free Fire: Ranked from best to worst

Free Fire has several assault rifles to choose from, depending on the situation and player.

However, keep in mind that every player's style is different, and these recommendations may not always apply to you.

Garena Free Fire has consistently been one of the best games in India, every since its release. The game is very unique and does not require high-end mobile phones to play.

The game has unique characters who have different abilities which makes them stand out from the other players. There is a large variety of skins and cosmetics available as well.

Guns are an integral part of any battle royale game. They decide whether you will survive long enough in the game or not. Thus it becomes critical to choose the right gun for the right moment to enhance your chances of winning in Free Fire.

Below is our list of assault rifle guns in Free Fire. However do keep in mind, that every player has a different playing style so our ranking might not suit your style. Therefore, feel free to change the tier list according to your own Free Fire playing style.

Here are the best assault rifles in Free Fire ranked from best to worst

#1 Groza

This gun is hands down the best gun in the game. It offers insane firepower and has very good damage. It also provides stable recoil so that you can land those crucial headshots. You can use this gun both in long-range fights and as a close-range weapon. Overall, this weapon is only available in drops. Therefore, keep a lookout for this gun in your games.

#2 Famas

Famas has one of the best burst in the game. It has a decent damage output and is pretty reliable in long distances as well. This gun deals a lot of damage if you aim correctly, land all of your shots and use the bursting element of the gun.

#3 SCAR

SCAR is one of the most popular guns in the game. It is a very consistent gun which deals decent damage and has a good recoil. The damage compared to other guns is a bit low but it makes up for this with its accuracy.

#4 AK47

AK 47 has one of the highest damage outputs in the game. It is very effective in short to mid-range gunfights. However, the only downside to this gun is the recoil. This cannot be sprayed at all. If you do, you are going to miss every shot. However, if you can master the recoil and control it, then you have a very powerful weapon in your hands.

#5 M4A1

This gun is pretty average compared to other guns on the list. It has a mixture of everything.However, it does not really stand out or excel in anything. This gun is great for beginners who are new to the game.

Hence, you can choose from any of the above weapons to get the best results for your Free Fire playing style.