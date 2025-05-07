Assetto Corsa EVO 0.2 release: Everything new added with the latest patch

Assetto Corsa EVO has been in beta phase since January 16, 2025. The game has already received a lot of appreciation from fans. Even though racing simulation titles are a little niche and often don't have huge playerbases, Assetto Corsa has always stood out in the genre, boasting the biggest player count. While Assetto Corsa EVO will get a full release in Fall 2025, the game just received an update while still in its early access phase.

Mentioned below are the full patch notes from the game's v0.2 release, exactly as disclosed by the developers.

Full patch notes for Assetto Corsa EVO 0.2 release

There have been multiple new additions to the game, including more cars (Image via 505 Games)

General

added Circuit Of The Americas - GP and National layouts

added Donington Park Circuit - GP and National layouts

added Alfa Romeo 75 Turbo Evoluzione

added Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA

added Lotus Exige V6 Cup

added Honda NSX-R (92R)

added Maserati GT2

added Mazda Miata (MX-5) NA

added Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (964)

The gameplay has been altered so that players have a choice to play in Career or Open mode.

Career mode will be the previous progression mode without any backend dependency on gameplay flow.

In Open mode, the dealership is an open source of cars for customizing and adding them to the player's local garage. There is no limitation to access and customization options.

Open mode also has persistence on locally customized and saved cars.

"All Cars" button in Open mode car selection allows quick selection of all cars ingame, and also moving them into the garage if the player would like a customized example.

Initial startup prompts the player to create a profile and select the desired mode - after that they can switch between the modes at any time.

Please note that Special Events still require online connection.

Physics

re-enabled fuel and battery consumption

re-enabled gearbox damage

Lambo and Lancia cardata fixes and tweaks

fixed electronics setup settings not transferring to track

work on dynamic track physics-graphics relation and updates

handling and setup updates to the Camaro ZL1 and ZL1 1LE variant

fixed gear shift audio event for automatic gearbox

UI

added input filters to vehicles UI pages to listen to appropriate functions on each given page

fix for flickering caused by the thumbnail creation on car purchase

controls page now has an input poll for itself, solving the ui input filtering.

controls page cancel button

fixed in-session controller navigation issues

fixes to controller navigation and focus in showroom controls

localization updates for all languages

added soft configuration to controls page so it responds without applying

car customization: reject rim design on pending design mismatch (fixing entry duplication)

UI: fixed to Fuji track preview images gone missing in some cases

UI: video settings tooltips

UI: fixed invalid laps being displayed as best lap in timetables

fixed a VRAM leak caused by the UI engine causing degrading performance over time

fixed issues with input devices not sent to the UI and other input-related woes

UI: Slider - keyboard/controller control for dual handle sliders

UI: Gamemode - togglebutton height adjustment, start position slider visibility correction

forced UI confirm and cancel to OnRelease to simplify input binding

fixed car flickering in radar

UI: paintshop - mismatch protection for rim selection due to unresponsive game client

race weekend and grid customization enabled

replay gallery enabled

new weather preset icons

car thumbnails updated capture scene with contact shadows and adjusted spacing

showroom: fixed dash display turning off when customizing rims/parts on a car

pitstop timer on HUD

implemented car setup load/save/delete

improvements to the radar widget

added black curtains on transitions

car controls widget added in main menu

track selection maintained between game modes (when possible)

fixed predicted/delta finish line spikes

Gameplay

added Open/Career modes

Career mode flow now independent of backend connection

added "remove vehicle" functionality in Open Mode Garage

new Custom Grid logic and page with car categories - ICE, EV, hybrid and Performance Index (PI)

several fixes in pit limiter usage and acceleration/braking

fixed special event starting time going forward with time spent in menu

removed randomization of grid on session load

fixed bug in track limits causing AI opponent driving zig-zag lines

improved pitlane exit spline -> ideal line transitions

fixed end of session timers

ideal line: changed the coloring to be more helpful for inexperienced drivers

fixed Suzuka East using wrong pitlane spline

fixed Suzuka East track limits through T1

crowd density depending on the session: in order: practice, warmup, qualify, race

improved OEM opponent car color randomization on grid

black-orange flag now resets on restart session

adjusted timelines for BH, MP, Fuji, Suzuka according to real life finish lines

improved pitbox visibilty, now reflecting status with the hologram color

improved automatic wipers speed levels, now better adjusting to the actual amount of rain on the windshield

AI

The Quickrace/Race Weekend UI offers improved control over the AI setup, including a range slider for the general AI skill used to select the driver opponents.

As preparation, we introduced the "Opponents Behaviour" control, which will replace the "aggressivness" sliders from previous titles. At the moment, only the default behaviour "safe" is selectable, which is the known algorithm and behaviour with fairly safe settings.

fixed AI cars being teleported to pit at the end of the session

fixed a bug where the AI could be dragged into the pit exit zones

fixed offset bug on pitlane spline, causing AI drivers to not center the pitlane

AI drivers have improved wall awareness in pitlanes now

AI cars will not ignore cars standing (i.e. on the grid)

fixed cooldown for AI behind player

pitlane spline exits are now merged into the ideal line at runtime, reducing violent steering

pitlane spline entries are now forked from the ideal line at runtime, reducing violent steering

increased precision especially for the tendency to cut corners

updated all car and track base information and finetuning

fix for immobilized AI cars when restarting session

fixed AI cars taking too long at the race start

fixed AI cars braking too late for the pit entry

fixed AI cars revving through pitstops

improved AI race start behaviour

improved braking calculation

Graphics

[Graphics] Enhancements:

- retuned all current weather settings for all tracks, resulting in a less foggy overall look, better horizons, and dawns

tree material enhancements

mirrors rendering now shows opponents shadow decals

car dirt effects enabled

Fuji visual updates

Brands Hatch visual updates

Suzuka visual updates

Mt Panorama visual updates

tweaked visual ride height of several cars

adjusted VW Golf 8 rim offsets

global VRAM optimization

updated Ferrari 296 GTB and Audi RS 3 dash display

adjusted simple car mirror capture areas

light stage now auto-opens popup lights

wiper vignette effect is now a gradual effect per rain intensity

enhanced Filmic AA options - improves visuals for objects with sky backgrounds, such as trees and wires

texture streaming priority (to prioritize certain environment textures - such as Fuji mountain to always load first)

sun shadowing on directional shadows and smooth fog-based volumetric booster

auto-disabling of mirror in multi mode now respects which side the driver is on (with centre-positioned driver no mirror is disabled by default)

vsync now ignores the gameplay frame limiter

switching to VR or triple screen mode no longer disables DLSS

improved shadow culling heuristic at dawn and sunset

removed ideal line from mirror rendering

removed jittering from non-MSAA flimic pass

dash display emissive auto-adjustment to take into consideration overcast

column-mounted shifter paddles hidden when the steering wheel is hidden

tweaked visual tyre flex effect

[Graphics] VR:

- VR: added VR TV camera set

VR: mirror capture mode now defaults to "dynamic" in VR

VR: runtime changes of video settings

VR: enhanced reflections

VR: added DLSS

VR: new grass type (global)

VR: fixed black glitch at horizon

VR: idle-screensaver sequence disabled in VR

[Graphics] Triple Rendering:

- triple: fixed clustering issues caused by the addition of the "mono view on triple" feature

triple: added DLSS capabilities

triple: reworked world matrix calculations to resolve positional issues

triple: fixed volumetrics day-night transition

triple: fixed shadows popping

triple: fixed marshall animation

triple: fixed black glitch at horizon

[Graphics] Optimizations:

- optimize z-prepass

optimize mirrors and cubemap rendering

optimize loading times

reduced VRAM usage after loading

optimized global illumination memory footprint

optimized tiled culling

UI platform and VRAM usage optimizations

main menu UI textures are now compressed and sometimes shrunk, 10x texture memory save

dash display textures now compressed, approximately 50% texture memory save

[Graphics] Fixes:

- fix for diagonal line on the UI pages in VR and triples

fix for marshals occasionally becoming frozen

fixed blurred shader functions (tyre, rim, disc) not working in reverse

fixes stuttering during gameplay

fixed undercar fake shadow disappearing above a certain number of opponents

fixed previous car's reflection image visible on disabled mirror

fixed dancing clouds issue

fixed sss denoise unshadowing factor

fixed hero shadow resolution with experimental shadow

fixed replay shadow for focused car

fix rims jittering with DLSS

fix for dynamic thumbnail inconsistency depending on sky type in source showroom scene

car and windshield dirt and damage states are reset on return to pits - bodywork dirt resets only on session restart

fixed for internal raindrops going sideways on rear windows

TV cameras movement is now paused when the game or the replay are paused

fixed AMD glitches

improve shadow of drivable internal cameras

Audio

fixed ABS indicator sound on the Lancia

restored the old default audio device when the audio has fallback on another device

removed ramp volumes on audio changing options

improved backfire logic

general fixes on volume and distance

bodywork muted when teleport

fading on scene loaded and player teleport

new sounds for Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO II

doppler effect for some audio events

increased volume distance for turbo sound on exterior cameras

better distance scale and audio positioning for opponents

opponent volume for turbo and backfire

