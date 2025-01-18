Assetto Corsa EVO: All confirmed cars and tracks so far

Assetto Corsa EVO is already in its early access phase and can be purchased from Steam for $31.99. Despite its full release still pending, the game is already being considered as the perfect successor to Assetto Corsa Competizione, which came out back in 2018. The entire Assetto Corsa franchise is famous for offering stunning visuals and realistic driving mechanics.
That said, let's take a look at all the cars and race tracks that have already been confirmed to feature in Assetto Corsa EVO.
All confirmed cars in Assetto Corsa EVO
Since Assetto Corsa EVO is still in early access and is not completely out at the moment, the list of cars and tracks can change a bit. We can expect to see some more cars and tracks being added to this list in the coming future. For now, these cars are playable in the game:
- Abarth 695 Biposto
- Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA
- Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce
- Alpine A110 S
- Alpine A290 concept
- Audi RS3
- BMW M4 CSL (G82)
- BMW M2
- BMW M2 CS Racing
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- Ferrari 296 GTB
- Ferrari Daytona SP3
- Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo
- Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- Honda S2000
- Hyundai i20 N
- Hyundai i30 N
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
- Hyundai N Vision 74 concept
- Lancia Delta Integrale
- Lamborghini Huracán STO
- Lotus Emira
- Mazda MX-5 Cup (ND)
- McLaren 765LT
- Mercedes-AMG GT
- Mercedes-AMG GT2
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- Mini Cooper
- Morgan Super 3
- Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)
- Porsche 911 Turbo (964)
- Toyota GR86
- Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk1)
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8)
All confirmed race tracks in Assetto Corsa EVO
Similar to the car list, there is a chance that we get more tracks when the game officially releases. The race tracks which are a part of the early access version of the title are mentioned below:
- Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari – Imola
- Brands Hatch
- Laguna Seca
- Mount Panorama, Bathurst
- Suzuka
While the exact release date of Assetto Corsa EVO is still not out, the game is expected to arrive in the fall 2025 season.
