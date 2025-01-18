Assetto Corsa EVO: All confirmed cars and tracks so far

Assetto Corsa EVO is already in its early access phase and can be purchased from Steam for $31.99. Despite its full release still pending, the game is already being considered as the perfect successor to Assetto Corsa Competizione, which came out back in 2018. The entire Assetto Corsa franchise is famous for offering stunning visuals and realistic driving mechanics.

That said, let's take a look at all the cars and race tracks that have already been confirmed to feature in Assetto Corsa EVO.

All confirmed cars in Assetto Corsa EVO

As of now, there are 35 cars in the game (Image via 505 Games)

Since Assetto Corsa EVO is still in early access and is not completely out at the moment, the list of cars and tracks can change a bit. We can expect to see some more cars and tracks being added to this list in the coming future. For now, these cars are playable in the game:

Abarth 695 Biposto

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

Alpine A110 S

Alpine A290 concept

Audi RS3

BMW M4 CSL (G82)

BMW M2

BMW M2 CS Racing

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo

Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Honda S2000

Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai N Vision 74 concept

Lancia Delta Integrale

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Lotus Emira

Mazda MX-5 Cup (ND)

McLaren 765LT

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT2

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

Mini Cooper

Morgan Super 3

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992)

Porsche 911 Turbo (964)

Toyota GR86

Volkswagen Golf GTI (Mk1)

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8)

All confirmed race tracks in Assetto Corsa EVO

Similar to the car list, there is a chance that we get more tracks when the game officially releases. The race tracks which are a part of the early access version of the title are mentioned below:

Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari – Imola

Brands Hatch

Laguna Seca

Mount Panorama, Bathurst

Suzuka

While the exact release date of Assetto Corsa EVO is still not out, the game is expected to arrive in the fall 2025 season.

