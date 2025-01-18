Assetto Corsa EVO: Expected release window, platforms, and system requirements

The Assetto Corsa franchise is often considered the best-in-class among racing simulation aficionados. Its upcoming title, Assetto Corsa EVO, is already in its early access phase, and is being considered as the perfect successor to Competizione (which came out in 2018). But when will the game be fully released?
Well, there is no official confirmation regarding this so far. While there is no fixed date at the time of writing, the game is expected to come out in fall 2025. For now, players can enjoy its early access via Steam for $31.99. Unfortunately, the title will not be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or any other console. You can only play it on PC via Steam.
However, it does not necessarily mean that the game will not be available on other platforms later down the line. Despite there being any official confirmation about this, we can expect the game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later, as was the case with Assetto Corsa Competizione. Back in 2018, Competizione was also a PC-exclusive title upon its release. However, later in February 2022, the game was ported to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
For now, if you are planning to purchase the game and play it on your PC, the following segment lists the minimum and recommended system requirements to help you determine if your hardware can handle the title.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Minimum and recommended system requirements of Assetto Corsa EVO
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7 8700k / AMD 1500X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX 1070, RX 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated
- VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Also Read: Assetto Corsa EVO: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 100 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated
- VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.