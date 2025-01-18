Assetto Corsa EVO: Expected release window, platforms, and system requirements

The Assetto Corsa franchise is often considered the best-in-class among racing simulation aficionados. Its upcoming title, Assetto Corsa EVO, is already in its early access phase, and is being considered as the perfect successor to Competizione (which came out in 2018). But when will the game be fully released?

Well, there is no official confirmation regarding this so far. While there is no fixed date at the time of writing, the game is expected to come out in fall 2025. For now, players can enjoy its early access via Steam for $31.99. Unfortunately, the title will not be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or any other console. You can only play it on PC via Steam.

However, it does not necessarily mean that the game will not be available on other platforms later down the line. Despite there being any official confirmation about this, we can expect the game to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S later, as was the case with Assetto Corsa Competizione. Back in 2018, Competizione was also a PC-exclusive title upon its release. However, later in February 2022, the game was ported to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

For now, if you are planning to purchase the game and play it on your PC, the following segment lists the minimum and recommended system requirements to help you determine if your hardware can handle the title.

Minimum and recommended system requirements of Assetto Corsa EVO

EVO will require a minimum of 16GB ram (Image via 505 Games)

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 8700k / AMD 1500X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1070, RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: Integrated

VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR

Additional Notes: SSD required

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5 10500 / AMD 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2070, Radeon RX 5600

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Sound Card: Integrated

VR Support: SteamVR, Oculus VR, OpenXR

Additional Notes: SSD required

