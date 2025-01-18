Assetto Corsa EVO stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The recently released racing simulation title Assetto Corsa EVO features stunning and realistic visuals and driving mechanics. However, one thing that the game lacks is good optimization. This is why it seems to crash or lag for some people. Unfortunately, since the game was released very recently, we have not received any updates or patches addressing this issue.

Keeping this in mind, we have curated a short guide on how you can potentially fix performance dips while playing Assetto Corsa EVO on PC.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch from 555 Games.

Potential fixes to solve poor performance issues in Assetto Corsa EVO on PC

1) Check for graphics card driver updates

Outdated graphics drivers can lead to poor performance (Image via 505 Games)

Using outdated drivers with even the beefiest card in the market would lead to some dips in performance. To ensure you don't stumble upon this issue, check for any driver updates for your GPU. For this, download GeForce Now if you are using an Nvidia card or AMD Adrenalin Edition software if you're an AMD user and follow these steps:

NVIDIA

Open GeForce Now

On the left side of the screen, you will find "Drivers."

Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

If there are any new drivers available, click on "Download."

Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking on "Express Installation."

AMD

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

When you open this app, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates.

If any, click on "Download Now."

Once the download is complete, drivers will install itself as well.

2) Verify the integrity of game files

Performance dips while gaming can often occur due to corrupted and tampered game files. To make sure this is not the issue, verify your game files via Steam by following these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Assetto Corsa EVO and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select "Verify Integrity of Game Files" and let Steam analyze everything.

3) Check for overheating issues

Next, using third-party temperature monitors, check if your CPU and GPU are running at optimal temperatures. If you believe that the CPU or the GPU is running hotter than usual, make sure to open the side panel of your CPU and clean out any accumulated dust. If the issue remains, check the Task Manager if any software or apps are running in the background that are slowing down and heating your computer.

If the issue continues, apply a new thermal paste to maintain good CPU temperatures.

If none of the above-mentioned tips worked for you, there is nothing more left to do but wait for an official patch from 505 Games that will fix Assetto Corsa EVO.

