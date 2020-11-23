Astralis’ Upset might be the new ADC for Fnatic’s League of Legends roster

With G2 Esports’ Luka “Perkz” Perkovic leaving for Cloud9 and Martin “Rekkles” Larsson joining them to fill his shoes, the bot lane position for Fnatic’s League of Legends roster is now left with an empty spot.

Rekkles had been with Fnatic for years, and the hole that he leaves behind in the AD carry position is a rather big one.

And recent League of Legends sources suggest that it might be Astralis’ Elias “Upset” Lipp who will be the new ADC for Fnatic ahead of Season 11.

Astralis, previously known as Origen Gaming in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), had a very disappointing 2020 Summer Split. The roster was hailed as one of the big favorites who could not just go toe to toe with G2 but also comfortably qualify for the World Championship.

Origen failed to do both, and even with Upset having consistent performances throughout the year, the squad couldn’t make the cut and qualify for the worlds for another year running.

A large part of the League of Legends community felt that it was time for the German to finally call it quits and look for a better organization. It would seem that 2021 would be the year when things eventually change for the better for Upset.

Upset might be joining Fnatic’s League of Legends roster as the new ADC

Sources: @FNATIC are finalizing a deal with @Astralisgg to buy out @UpsetOG, making him their starting ADC for the 2021 #LEC season.



Upset will replace Rekkles, who left Fnatic after more than 5 years and joined G2 Esports just a few days ago. — Pablo Suárez (@BloopGG) November 22, 2020

In a recent tweet, Pablo Suárez, an esports journalist for @Esportmaniacos, confirmed that Fnatic is in the final stages of signing Upset, according to his sources.

He wrote:

Upset joining Fnatic will indeed be a great signing for the teae, who might finally stop playing second fiddle to G2 and win the LEC Spring Split.