ASUS ROG 2

One of the best phones for PUBG Mobile, Asus ROG phone 2 is a flagship phone with snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 6000 mAh battery. It comes in 2 variants – 8Gb Ram and 12Gb Ram. The device boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms of pixel response.

Asus ROG phone 2 is just a beast when it comes to gaming. The phone is capable of running PUBG Mobile at 60 FPS at the maximum settings.

Also Read: All you need to know about unlimited UC Mod

Here are the Armoury Crate settings to achieve the best gaming experience on this flagship device.

Set the refresh rate at 60Hz

In this section, you can change the refresh rate of the display. There is no point in setting the refresh rate at 120Hz as PUBG Mobile runs at maximum 60 FPS. So it makes much more sense to set the display at 60Hz.

Also Read: How to get free UC using android phone

Select the temperature control according to your preference.

In the performance section, set the temperature control at high and also enable the memory cleaner. This would increase the performance of the device, but one would have to sacrifice the thermal temperatures.

Advertisement

You can also change temperature control according to your preference of thermal temperature.

You can also use the X Mode Hardcore tuning and other settings as per your choice.

PUBG Mobile In-Game settings

Select HDR or Ultra HD and Extreme for Graphics and Frame Rate

Every player wants a constant of 60 FPS and Asus ROG phone 2 can achieve a stable 60 FPS at the PUBG Mobile highest settings. Select HDR or Ultra HD and Extreme for Graphic and Frame Rate, respectively.

Disable the Anti-aliasing and enable the shadows.

Setting of style is your preference. Disable the anti-aliasing and enable the shadows

PUBG Mobile Sensitivity

Since the screen size is big enough, it makes more sense to play with a four-finger claw layout. The layout is all about personal taste and can be changed.

Aim Down Sight Settings

These are only ADS settings which are crucial for recoil control. You can set the other sensitivity according to your choice.

This sensitivity is a personal preference that has to be tweaked to suit the player.