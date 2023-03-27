Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Catcher’s Net

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key boasts a new narrative for the protagonist Ryza and her friends to trudge through. While this new adventure is full of perils, it is also ripe for serene exploration, engaging combat segments, and exciting crafting. The latter, in particular, is an essential component of not just this latest entry but the Atelier franchise as a whole. As with many other open-world games, players are able to make the most of their offerings in various ways.

This does require the help of various tools under Ryza's belt. However, the vast majority need to be crafted from scratch.

Here's how to create and use the Catcher's Net in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key

Nintendo UK @NintendoUK



Buy now: The final summer, the final secret…Ryza's final adventure is about to begin! Unravel the Code of the Universe in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, out now on #NintendoSwitch Buy now: ntdo.co.uk/60114dzTl The final summer, the final secret…Ryza's final adventure is about to begin! Unravel the Code of the Universe in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, out now on #NintendoSwitch.Buy now: ntdo.co.uk/60114dzTl https://t.co/ShJdUYR8xL

As with other craftable tools in the game, the Catcher's Net is also created using materials gathered from the outdoors. Here's what players need to craft the Catcher's Net:

Tough Log

Alchemy Fibers

It is fundamentally the same recipe as Fishing Rod, however, with slightly different extra ingredients. Tough Logs can be found outside the home base Secret Hideout. On the way to the Pixie Forest, players are bound to encounter a bunch of large trunks that can only be gathered using an axe. Hit the trunks with the Wodcutter's Axe to collect them. Now look for Alchemy Fibers.

These are not found in the open world of Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. So players will have to craft them as well. Here are the ingredients that constitute the Alchemy Fibers:

Cotton Grass

Pretty Shells

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You can pet the dog and the cat in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key You can pet the dog and the cat in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key https://t.co/bgpjON4bou

The first material is acquired from bushes, like those located near the Sunken Mine area in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. Players will need a Grass Sickle to gather it. Alternately, try petting cats around the Kurken Island port to see if they can drop Cotton Grass. Once all the ingredients are gathered, return to the Secret Hideout to begin Synthesizing.

Players will first need to make the Alchemy Fibers, so look for the recipe under the list and begin adding ingredients to craft it. Once that is done, look for the Catcher's Net under the Equipment tab. Craft it and it will be added to the player's inventory. To equip and use it, one must be outdoors.

Here, open the menu and go to Items and add the tool to an empty quick-select slot. It can now be easily accessed at the press of a button i.e. L/LB on a controller and the R button on the keyboard. This is key, as different materials are gathered using different means. The Catchers Net allows capturing flying butterflies in the Pixie Forest as well as gathering insect ingredients from barrels or bushes.

To get the most out of everything that Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key has to offer, players must try to collect all essential tools as soon as possible to help them progress smoothly. This should open up a new world of craftables early on.

Poll : 0 votes