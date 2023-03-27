Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Fishing Rod

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key brings the iconic Koei Tecmo franchise to a close. However, it does so with a bang as the gameplay features many improvements and refinements over past entries. The familiar crafting, exploration, and combat are all accounted for. Speaking of exploration, players need a bunch of varied tools to make the most of their adventures.

One of the many activities these tools allow the titular heroine Ryza to engage in is fishing. To do that, players obviously need a Fishing Rod. But like with other items in the game, players must craft it on their own.

Here's how to get Fishing Rod in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

To begin crafting the Fishing Rod in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, players must first obtain the ingredients. A Fishing Rod consists of the following components:

Tough Log

Alchemy Fibers

Alchemy Fibers can in turn be crafted using Cotton Grass, further combined with Plants and Marine category resources for a stronger effect. Tough Logs can be obtained from the Pixie Forest near the Secret Hideout. Simply scour around for the Tough Logs as they can be chopped using the Woodcutter's Axe. Alchemy Fibers, meanwhile, can be crafted using Pretty Shells and Cotton Grass.

The former will not be available until a while into Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. Thus, players should try searching for it at the vendors near the docks leading to the Secret Hideout Island. The latter can also be obtained from certain green bushes around the world map, though it may be too early for players to get their hands on them.

Alternatively, petting cats can also drop Cotton Grass, however, this is random. These animals can be found all around Kurken Island.

Once all materials are obtained, players can go back to the atelier to begin crafting. Enter the house and interact with the cauldron. This will take players to the Synthesizing screen. Here, search for the Fishing Rod recipe and begin crafting.

The process sees players add ingredients and any extras if they have to assign more traits. Once the required materials are thrown in, the Fishing Rod will be created at the press of a button. The Fishing Rod can be equipped after it has been added to the player's inventory.

Go to the menu and then the Items section. Select an empty slot and add the Fishing Rod. Players can now access the quick-select wheel to swap to the equipment at any time during overworld exploration. It can be used to catch fish and other marine resources.

That said, there are a few fishing spots around the map for Ryza to fish. Players will encounter a couple of locations right in the northern docks early on.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

