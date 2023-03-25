Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Woodcutter's Axe

Part of the long-running Atelier series, Atelier Ryza 3, takes place a year after the events of the previous title on Ryza's home island of Kurken. The franchise is a JRPG adventure popular for featuring young alchemists who spend most of their time gathering resources and crafting cool new items to beat up foes. Gathering wooden items is one of the most essential gameplay mechanics in Atelier Ryza 3. A Woodcutter’s Axe, for instance, is a key tool that helps you chop logs faster.

To acquire this item in-game, you’d have to help the protagonist's mother to fix her tools in the mission, A Mother in Distress. Completing this quest will introduce you to the Woodcutter’s Axe for the first time. You’ll get the disposable weapon once you visit the Cauldron as part of the mission objective. However, you can make a Woodcutter’s Axe anytime later in the game.

Here’s how to make a Woodcutter’s Axe in Atelier Ryza 3

Complete the mission A Mother in Distress to get started with the Woodcutter’s Axe (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To create the mighty Woodcutter’s Axe, all you need is Eiche, the most basic type of wood found in the Pixie Forest. Swing the Ryzas Staff at the big logs lying on the ground in the region to gather some breaknecks.

Once you have two pieces of Eiche, head back to Ryzas to start crafting your axe. It's that easy after completing the aforementioned mission. Make sure to equip your new weapon in the Effect 1 slot with other items in Effect 2, and don't forget to check your main game menu for other useful equipment. Another thing to bear in mind would be, in the vast and wondrous world of Atelier Ryza, unexpected items can be chopped down with a Woodcutter’s Axe. So be sure to explore every nook and cranny.

How to use the Woodcutter’s Axe

Remember to put the Woodcutter’s Axe in Slot 1 to start hacking at things (Image via Koei Tecmo)

You’ll be getting a rundown on how to handle a Woodcutter’s Axe during the mission, A Mother in Distress. Once you have the item with you, harvesting logs becomes much easier. Before you start gathering them, make sure to select your Woodcutter’s axe from the item menu and place it in Slot 1. Now, go ahead and hack and slash at any wooden material you encounter in Atelier Ryza 3, be it some bogs, crates, or barrels.

Atelier Ryza 3: The Alchemist of the End & Secret Keyis is a massive RPG set in the magical world of the Island of Kurken. You can now start playing the game on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

