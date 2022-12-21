5 RPG games like Elden Ring to try out next 

In the recently held TGA 2022, it was FromSoftware’s open-world RPG title, Elden Ring, which got crowned the Game of the Year 2022. The accolade was justified as the game was nothing short of a revelation.

From an unbelievably beautiful open-world setup to countless character customization options, a plethora of weapons and their upgrades, and to a diverse set of boss fights posing unique challenges, Elden Ring ticks all the right boxes for a legendary RPG title.

However, if that isn't enough, and you are itching for some more action RPG games equally captivating like the Elden Ring, then here are a few more to consider checking out:

5 best RPG titles to check out if you loved the Elden Ring

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

In Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, players take on the role of Geralt, a very lovable character across a breathtakingly beautiful and massive open world filled with rich narratives and excellent character performances.

Throughout the story progression of Witcher 3, players are forced to make difficult decisions that dictate the overall direction in which the plot ends. Witcher 3 ticks all the boxes regarding the sheer number of alternative quests and open-ended choices players get to make as Geralt.

A few days ago, developers CD Projekt RED launched a next-gen Witcher 3 update for PC. This next-gen Witcher 3 update introduces a complete graphical overhaul with blue ray tracing. So, Elden Ring lovers can give this revamped version of the legendary RPG game a try.

2) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Platform: Nintendo Switch

It was a revelation in 2017 when the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was launched. The title’s open-ended story progression elements and humongous open-world environment made it a legendary RPG entry.

Even the dreamy visual appeal of Breath of the Wild, representing a medieval European theme, was largely appreciated by the gaming audience, so much so that a dozen similar open-world titles cropped up within five years.

3) Dark Souls Remastered

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

The Dark Souls series was Elden Ring’s creator FromSoftware’s breakthrough title. Known for its incredible visual designs, iconic boss fights, and smooth progression system, some of Dark Souls’ gameplay elements hold up even today.

It is highly recommended to try the Remastered version of Dark Souls, which offers enhanced visual improvements over the original title, which was launched back in 2011.

One of the features of the Dark Souls series, which Elden Ring also focuses on, is that the storyline doesn’t spoon-feed the players, and there is a great degree of unpredictability to how players would carve it.

4) Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Platform: PS4

Developers FromSoftware are the kings when it comes to making captivating RPG adventures, and Bloodborne is yet another prime example. The game's combat mechanics are heavily inspired by the Dark Souls series, but bear a distinct gothic aesthetic.

Instead of fighting dragons, players face some of the most grotesque demons ever designed for the video gaming screen. Serving as a precursor to Elden Ring, fans of the genre should definitely try Bloodborne.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an excellent action-adventure RPG title that borrows heavily from Souls-like entries in its combat systems. The game's melee combat element is a standout feature that the Elden Ring players will relish.

Furthermore, they will also get a taste of some of the iconic characters in the Star Wars movies undertaking awe-inspiring battles, along with a few jaw-dropping references.

So, which among these RPG games would you like to try next after Elden Ring?

