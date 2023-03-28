Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Grass Sickle

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is a pretty unique JRPG. Koei Tecmo's latest open-world adventure delivers the most refined entry in the series thus far. The updated visuals, polished combat, and complex alchemy systems make it the best installment for both newcomers and returning fans. Those looking to spend their time crafting will find it fruitful with many recipes and items to create. However, players will have to start with the basics first.

This involves grabbing ingredients, many of which can only be collected using specific tools. This includes the Grass Sickle.

Here's how to craft and use the Grass Sickle in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key

All the tools in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key are craftable from scratch. Here is what players will need to craft the Grass Sickle:

Large Bone

Polishing Powder

The former is obtainable from various areas around the map. This includes Pixie Forest and the hideout's surroundings. Additionally, there is a chance for it to drop after petting a stray dog. Polishing Powder, on the other hand, can't be found in the open world, as it's a craftable item. The following ingredients constitute the Polishing Powder:

Nectar Stone

Soft Sand

Both components are easy to find in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. Nectar Stone can be encountered in the Pixie Forest and can be collected using Ryza's Staff. Soft Sand can also be found around the island, including on the outskirts of the Secret Hideout. Once all the materials are obtained, it is time to begin crafting. Enter Ryza's hideout and interact with the cauldron that allows for Synthesizing.

First, players must craft the Polishing Powder. Add both the Nectar Stone and Soft Sand to the appropriate spaces and create the items needed. This should allow players to move on with the Grass Sickle. Similar to the Polishing Powder, add Large Bone and Polishing Powder. Once it is done, players must equip it.

Go to the menu and then the Item tab. Here, select an empty spot and equip the Grass Sickle. This will allow players to use the gear in real time while exploring. Simply press the L/LB button (on the controller) and the R key (on the keyboard).

This will bring up a menu that allows one to freely select all the equipped tools on the go. Players can use the Grass Sickle on plants to grab ingredients from them.

What is Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key about?

As the final entry in the Atelier saga, it wraps up Ryza's story with a bang. Taking place in and around Kurken Islands, the heroine and her friends must investigate the appearance of mysterious islands around their hometown.

The journey takes place across various biomes as Ryza collects different materials to expand her alchemy and crafting skills and grow stronger. Combat is turn-based but with an ATB system to keep skirmishes against monsters fresh and challenging.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key was released on March 24, 2023. Developed by Gust, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

