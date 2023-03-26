Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Hammer

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key is the most definitive experience in the series yet. It is also the latest and final entry in the titular Ryza's magical saga. As such, many of its gameplay and design elements have been refined to a pristine polish. As an alchemist, the player will embark on a world-saving adventure. They must overcome the dangers they will encounter by making the most of their alchemy and crafting skills.

As such, a large chunk of the Atelier Ryza 3 revolves around exploration and resource gathering. To accomplish this, the protagonist employs a variety of tools, and Hammer is one of them.

Here's how to craft the Hammer in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key

The Hammer can be created from scratch in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key; however, players will need to acquire the following materials first:

Eiche

Amatite Ore

That is all. This is a very straightforward recipe, all things considered. Players can obtain Eiche by using Ryza's basic staff on fallen tree trunks found within and throughout the road leading to the Pixie Forest. Do note that players will have to equip the staff first before being able to use it.

Ryza can pick up the Amatite Ore by approaching and interacting with it. These can also be found around the Pixie Forest as grayish rocky outcrops on the ground.

Once you have these resources, head back to the Secret Hideout and interact with the cauldron to begin Synthesizing. Find the Hammer from the list (or alternately switch to the Equipment category to make things easier). Players can add up to three Eiche and two Amatite Ores. This should be sufficient to craft a basic Hammer.

However, if players have extra resources corresponding to the appropriate element category, they may choose to add more ingredients and further refine the recipe by adding new traits. This should make gathering easier with new bonuses.

Head to the items category in the pause menu and click on an empty slot and pick the Hammer to equip it in the quick-select tab. Players can now explore the outdoors and easily swap their tools as required. This can be done by holding down the L/LB button on the controller or pressing the R key on the keyboard. Highlight the desired tool and Ryza will equip it.

It can then be used on appropriate environmental objects to reap the rewards. The Hammer helps to break open big rocks, crystals, and even giant mushrooms.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

