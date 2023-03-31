Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use the Master Catcher’s Net

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is the latest and final adventure in Koei Tecmo's JRPG series. The open-world journey is full of crafting, exploration, and combat opportunities. The latter, in particular, forms a key component of the game. As the titular alchemist Ryza, players will craft their own weapons, consumables, and tools. While weapons are crucial for combat and consumables enhance survivability, the tools are the real stars of the show.

They are mainly environment-centric, allowing players to fish, catch bugs or gather plants in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. Basic tools such as the Catcher's Net can also be upgraded to more powerful versions.

Here's how to craft the Master Catcher's Net in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key

To craft the Master version of the Catcher's Net in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, players will need two things: the tool mentioned above and the Queen Spider Web material. The latter can be found in a few areas around the map; however, there is one consistent way to get it if players want to farm for it.

To do this, head to the Clearia region, open the map and look towards the Fairystone Cargo Route to the east.

Zoom into this area and check out the west, where the Rainbow Magic Crystal fast travel point is located. Of course, this will require players to have unlocked the Fairystone Cargo Route area in the first place via story progression.

While the starting area of the Kurken Island town will have its fast travel points unlocked from the get-go, players will have to seek out other points of interest using exploration manually.

Once the Rainbow Magic Crystal has been unlocked, players can fast-travel to it. On arriving at the spot, turn around and walk along the tower wall behind Ryza. Players should soon come across a web in a corner near the wall. Interact to harvest the Queen Spider Web from it. However, the Level 2 Pickup is a must to be able to do so.

Note that this skill must first be unlocked from the Skill Tree using Skill Points. Since the player's ability and skill progression are governed by Synthesis-driven crafting, it will be a while before this skill is available to invest in.

KOEI TECMO EUROPE @koeitecmoeurope



bit.ly/AR3-PlayStation An epic adventure of friendship, heart, and secrets. The highly-anticipated magical JRPG, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, is out now on PlayStation 4/5! An epic adventure of friendship, heart, and secrets. The highly-anticipated magical JRPG, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, is out now on PlayStation 4/5!bit.ly/AR3-PlayStation https://t.co/vOWfBCKAyF

The standard Catcher's Net, on the other hand, is also required. Here's the crafting recipe for the tool in Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key. Otherwise, it is a very straightforward process. Players only need to add appropriate ingredients to the different Material Loops depending on the element for maximum quality.

Once the basic Catcher's Net has been created, players can proceed with the Master version. This follows a similar logic and flows to the core tool.

The difference here is that players must use the Recipe Morph loop to proceed with the upgrade. Add in the Queen Spider Web and begin Synthesizing. This will create the Master Catcher's Net.

To equip it, go to the Items section in the menu and select a slot to equip the tool. Players can now freely use it from the quick-select when out exploring.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Poll : 0 votes