Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Free Update 2 patch notes explored

KOEI TECMO has released the Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Free Update 2 patch, highlighting the changes introduced to the game. Besides adding more content to the base building system, alongside an additional difficulty option, the update brings a ton of bug fixes to the game's Steam version.

Ad

Let's look at the Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Free Update 2 patch notes.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Free Update 2 patch notes

New content (Image via KOEI TECMO)

The second free title update for Atelier Yumia was released on May 23, 2025, bringing in new content and bug fixes. Here is a list of all of the changes the patch introduced:

Ad

Trending

New building materials have been added, including new Feature Modules such as the “Energy Sphere”, which allows players to restore their energy and the “Projector” that allows players to create shadows of previously defeated monsters. Additionally, a new architectural style and matching furniture based on Ryza’s hometown, Kurken Island, from “Atelier Ryza” have also been added.

The hardest difficulty level, “CHARISMA”, has been added. Enemy stats have been increased, and supporting allies’ HP will slowly decrease when in combat within the manabound area.

Ad

Updates exclusive to the Steam version

Made changes related to additional content.

Fixed a bug in the Steam® version where the game would sometimes not progress past the loading screen during the event that plays after defeating the final boss.

Fixed a bug where unlocking certain landmarks before the intended timing during quests or events would make progression impossible.

Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes make the normal quests "Reaching an Impasse" and "Barriers to Historical Research" impossible to progress.

Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes make the pioneering quest "Tracking" impossible to progress.

Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes cause the pioneering quests "The Mystery of the Alber," "In Search of Relaxation," "Security Agency Search," "Homunculus Documents," and "Suspecting Licht" to not activate.

Note: If you have experienced this bug before applying this update, you will receive these quests automatically after applying the update.

Fixed a bug where, during the pioneering quest "Fishing Village Restoration," an event would not trigger, causing the objective "Explore: Ritual Mountain" to be impossible to complete.

Fixed a bug where unlocking certain landmarks and Old Guide Towers in the Sivash region before the intended timing during quests or events would make them unable to be used as fast travel points.

Fixed a bug in the Steam® version where, if the in-game resolution settings did not match the display resolution of the monitor being used, the cursor would sometimes not move as expected while viewing the area map.

Minor adjustments and bug fixes.

These are all the changes introduced with the latest Atelier Yumia patch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.