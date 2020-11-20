Athena Gaming: Real name, country, PUBG Mobile ID, stats, and more

The battle royale titles, in a way, have taken over the mobile platforms, and PUBG Mobile has emerged to be one of the leaders of this genre. The game has a great competitive scene with extensive viewership on several platforms, which has encouraged players to take up streaming and content creation around it.

Several content creators have become quite prominent amongst the community, Athena Gaming, aka Serioton, being one of them. The South Korean YouTuber has a massive subscriber count of over 2.04 million.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Athena Gaming’s real name, PUBG Mobile ID, and stats

Athena Gaming’s real name is Lee Hyeong Seob, and his PUBG Mobile ID is 694984807. The player's in-game name is Serioton.

Season 16 stats

His stats in Squad (Season 16)

Athena Gaming has participated in a total of 17 squad matches in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile. He has outdone his foes in three of them and has maintained a win ratio of 17.6%. The popular YouTuber also has 11 top 10 finishes that come to a Top 10 Rate of 64.7%.

In these matches, he has eliminated 127 foes with an incredible K/D ratio of 7.47, with an average damage per game of 1347.7.

Apart from this, the player has not participated in any other matches.

Season 15 stats

His stats in Squad (Season 15)

In the previous season, Athena Gaming has played 459 squad matches and had a win tally of 39 that equates to a win percentage of 8.5. The YouTuber had 148 top 10 finishes and close to 2700 frags with a K/D ratio of 5.86.

He hasn't participated in any solo or duo games.

His YouTube channel

Athena Gaming started creating content on his YouTube channel over six years ago. He uploads highlights and clips of his gameplay on the channel. As mentioned above, the content creator boasts a massive subscriber count of over 2.06 million and has over 155 million views combined.

His social media accounts

Athena Gaming is active on Instagram and Twitter.

He also frequently streams PUBG Mobile on Twitch.

