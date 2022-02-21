Atlus announced Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC; release date, and more

After teasing it for the last few days, Atlas has officially unveiled their next title, Soul Hackers 2.

Developed by the beloved JRPG studio, Soul Hackers 2 is the sequel to the 1997 Megami Tensei Series sub-series spin-off, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers was the second title of the Megami Tensei Series sub-series, after Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner (1995).

While Atlus titles are known to debut on the Nintendo system, and later make their way to PlayStation and rarely to PC, interestingly, Soul Hackers 2 is set to release on Xbox (One and Series X|S) and PC alongside PS4 and PS5 with no mention of Nintendo Switch port.

Soul Hackers 2 will release on August 26, 2022, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam

Soul Hackers 2 mixes the genres of the original Megami Tensei series with the 1997 Soul Hackers to portray an enticing story with brand new characters and technology for players to experience. Defined as a “hard-boiled JRPG,” the game is set around the first half of the 21st century, as the protagonists will once more find themselves trying to prevent the end of the world.

The game is directed by Eiji Ishida and produced by Mitsuru Hirata, who has previously worked on both Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey and Tokyo Mirage Session #FE. The Characters of Soul Hackers 2 is designed by LAM, who is most well-known for Tokyo Chronos and the rest of its series.

The game is set for a release date of August 25 for Japan and August 26 for the rest of the world. The game is expected to be available for pre-order on Steam, the PlayStation Storefront, and the Xbox Storefront.

The game is being described as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the original game. Sega is releasing a Japan-only 25th Anniversary Edition for PS5 and PS4 with a DLC costume, a mini-figure, a book, and a CD set. The first-print bonus in Japan will include a set of costumes and background music from Persona 5.

It is truly surprising and amazing to see an Atlus Megami Tensei Series game being released on day one on Xbox and PC. Does this mean Atlus will bring more of its titles to platforms beyond Nintendo and PlayStation? Only time will tell.

