Austin Creed: The WWE star who is creating a niche in Valorant

Austin Creed just loves video games, and he has created a YouTube empire around it.

He has recently taken up Valorant, and he has been streaming it non-stop.

Image Courtesy: Nongshim USA

Modern times bring with it modern past time solutions. And as days are going by, it seems more and more athletes, especially WWE wrestlers, are getting into video gaming as a hobby.

When it comes to pro wrestling and video games, there is no name more notorious and more well known than that of Xavier Woods. Recently he has taken up Riot Games’ new tactical shooter Valorant, and he has been spamming the game ever since the release of its closed beta.

Video Games as an emerging hobby among WWE stars

Pic Courtesy: DenkOps

In the times of superstars like Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin, the downtime for wrestlers involved visiting the nearest bar after the show and drinking their night away.

And though this tradition is still there among wrestlers today, gaming has replaced it as the number one hobby, and prominent names like Bayley, Rusev and Samoa Joe have all taken up video gaming during their downtimes.

Gaming has become so very popular among these wrestlers, that they even tend to travel with their consoles and gaming laptops when they have to do a show. Some like Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, have gone as far as creating a huge YouTube empire for themselves.

If you catch any of the wrestlers streaming, then you will see just how much they love video games when they’re not on stage.

Austin Creed and Valorant

Valorant with Cesaro, Adam Cole, Breeze



Trainginggggggghttps://t.co/76akzBAh7C — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 20, 2020

Austin Creed is cherished by his fans not just because of his on-stage persona, and wrestling skills, but also because of how merged video games and wrestling together and make it mainstream.

Austin Creed's YouTube channel has created a platform for WWE fans, where they can watch their favorite wrestlers just chilling and enjoying their favorite video games while on a break. His videos show his absolute passion for gaming, and just how much he falls in love with the IPs that he plays.

He has a talent for picking up games very fast and gets fairly good at them in a very short time. However, that being said, the New Day member is best known for his insane skills in Mario Kart: Double Dash. Off-late, he seems to have taken up Valorant with his friends and is having a blast with it.

In one of his latest streams, his fans can see just how much the wrestler enjoys the game. And though his crosshair aim might seem below average at the moment, we can rest be assured that he will be getting very good at it soon.