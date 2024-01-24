Aventurine VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese and other voice actors revealed

With the recent drip marketing campaign of the Honkai Star Rail version 2.1, the game's developer, HoYoverse, has revealed an upcoming character: Aventurine. The publisher posted an announcement on X, giving players details about the character and who will be voicing him. Those who missed the announcement and want to learn more about the people who will bring the character to life through voice acting are in the right place.

Read on more to learn more about Aventurine’s voice actors (VA) across multiple languages.

English and Japanese voice actors for Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

In Honkai Star Rail, Aventurine will be voiced in four different languages, and Trailblazers can find more about them and their notable works in the section below.

Aventurine's English voice actor

Camden Sutkowski will be voicing Aventurine’s English voice lines. He is an actor, producer, photographer, editor, and voice actor. Here are a few movies Camden has acted in:

For Velaris

Until the End

Like Poison

Good Morning

My Mate

Heartstrings

A Second Chance

Karen, Ralph, and the Fire Pit

Camden has also played the role of a producer in these films:

For Velaris

Until the End

My Mate

And Why Should I Trust You

Aventurine's Japanese voice actor

Aventurine’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Kawanishi Kengo. He is a renowned Japanese voice actor who has lent his voice to numerous anime characters. Some of Kengo’s past works are:

Junta Shiraishi from Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible

from Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Muichiro Tokito from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Haruka Hashida from Blue Period

from Blue Period Roland Fortis from The Case Study of Vanitas

from The Case Study of Vanitas Eita Otoya from Blue Lock

Additionally, Kengo has provided the voice of several video game characters that are listed in the following section:

Miyamoto Iori from Fate/Samurai Remnant

from Fate/Samurai Remnant Abe no Samurai from Nioh 2

from Nioh 2 Adnachiel and Noir Corne from Arknights

from Arknights Roi from King’s Raid

from King’s Raid Mikazuki Augus from SD Gundam Battle Alliance

from SD Gundam Battle Alliance Isaac from Forever 7th Capital

Aventurine's Chinese and Korean voice actors

Yang ChaoRan (Chinese VA)

Yang ChaoRan has voiced multiple game characters:

Alhaitham from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Dan Feng from Honkai Star Rail

from Honkai Star Rail Su from Honkai Impact 3rd

Ju-seung Lee (Korean VA)

There isn't much information available about his previous notable works.

Version 2.1 of Honkai Star Rail is expected to be released with Acheron in March 2024. While little information is available about the update, players can expect phenomenal Trailblaze Missions and an abundance of Stellar Jades, as HoYoverse has been very generous with this turn-based battler.

