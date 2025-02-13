How to access the Stash in Avowed

As you progress through Avowed, you'll start to become overburdened and will need to stow away items in your Stash. Thankfully, this is a painless process that's easy to access and utilize. Especially in my experience, when I learned that you can’t break down certain Uniques for parts, they just wound up cluttering my inventory, taking up space. While not everything has a weight, sometimes they are frankly, in the way.

If you simply have too many weapons or are keeping something “just in case,” you can make it easier in Avowed by using the Stash. Whether you’re looting houses in town, or slaughtering the undead and taking their armor, you’re going to need some extra container space.

How to store items and use your Stash in Avowed

In Avowed, you can dump items in your Stash at almost any time. All you have to do is pull up your inventory and hover over the item that is in your way. Then, press Square, X, or R on the keyboard, depending on your platform. Doing so will immediately stow away that item without needing any extra prompts. The only things that won't go in here are important key items.

You can do this at any camp - remember, you can also leave camp and return to where you are if you were far away (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Depending on your equipment and Might Stat, you have a specified amount of carrying capacity in Avowed - making the Stash necessary occasionally. Some Uniques can also affect your ability to carry more items. Should you carry more than what you normally can, you’ll become Encumbered and be slower than usual. Also, you will be unable to sprint.

However, what do you need to do to gain access to your Stash in Avowed? Thankfully, it's incredibly simple. Just head to any party camp on the current map you’re on - or transfer to a different region that has one. Enter camp, and then walk over to the treasure chest - this is your Party Stash.

The stash has no limit - so you can put anything in here - except key items! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Interact with it by Square, X, or F on the keyboard, and it will pull up a list where on the left side is your current inventory and on the right side is your Stash. You can deposit things in here directly, or you can highlight the items you want to pull out individually. The game also includes a “Take All” function, so you can completely empty your Stash at once. Thankfully, there’s no “Store All,” as I can see that becoming a disaster.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you purchase the Premium Edition, you can tour the Living Lands much faster, with your journey beginning on February 13, 2025.

