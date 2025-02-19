Avowed: All Strangled Adra Pillar locations

In addition to various weapons and armor, players will also get upgrade materials at Strangled Adra Pillar locations in Avowed. These hidden locations are places of power that reward players with various types of Adra. The latter can be used to upgrade gear to higher qualities, allowing gamers to take on bigger and more powerful threats with relative ease.

There are a total of five Strangled Adra Pillars in the game, scattered across the various regions of Avowed. Read on to learn their locations and how to get to them.

All Strangled Adra Pillar locations in Avowed

Strangled Adra Pillar 1 location

The first Strangled Adra Pillar is near the Beacon here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The first one is found in the Dawnshore area. Head to the easternmost part of the map in Southern Embrace, where it will be right next to the Emerald Stair Gatehouse Beacon. A cave entrance nearby will allow you to climb into a mini-dungeon inside, where a couple of switch puzzles bar progression before letting you access the Strangled Adra Pillar at the end.

Strangled Adra Pillar 2 location

The second one is super easy to reach (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The next one is in the second region, Emerald Stair. It is just to the north of Tama's Cabin in The Wildwoods area. It can be reached from any of the Beacons around it, namely Rock Arch, Plateau Junction, and High Forest Road, though the easiest would be Rock Arch. Upon spawning, head past the cabin and keep an eye out for crystals jutting from the ground up ahead. Click the ledges nearby to get to the pillar.

Strangled Adra Pillar 3 location

The third pillar requires a little effort to obtain (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Head to Shatterscape for the third pillar. Spawn at the Thirdborn Party Camp and head eastwards towards the Broken Crown Rock. The blue sheen of the Adra crystals jutting out from the mountain's sides should be visible from afar.

Take care of the Crystal Eater Spiders here, turn right from the small body of water in the area, and climb up. Slide through the small crevice after burning the spiderwebs, cross the rocky gap, and interact with the Strangled Adra Pillar here.

Strangled Adra Pillar 4 location

The fourth pillar is in the last main region of Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This one is located in Galawain's Tusks, the final region of the game. In fact, it is accessible as soon as you enter via the location's main entrance. Head east from the Sallow Steppe Party Camp, which should lead you to an area infected with foes.

Clear them out and seek a pillar of huddled-together Adra. There are a few wooden boards with white symbols on them near it, which should make it easier to spot. Climb up to the pillar and interact with it.

Strangled Adra Pillar 5 location

The Garden is home to both powerful enemies and powerful rewards (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The final Strangled Adra Pillar is in the Garden, the final no-point-of-return area of the game. Upon reaching the pathway before the Broken Aqueduct, you will find the pillar on a cliff to the left. Before that, we also recommend unlocking the nearby electric switch for a shortcut back to the Party Camp in the area.

To get to the pillar, head back into the purple-hued flooded cavern and climb the ledge there. Destroy the flora with fire and create an ice platform to hop across. Be sure to grab the Sarcophagus Key from the skeleton corpse on the way to the final Strangled Adra Pillar.

Finding all five pillars will net you the Pillars of Eternity achievement — also a cheeky throwback to the franchise that Avowed belongs to.

Read More: How to make money fast in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

