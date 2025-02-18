How to make money fast in Avowed

Avowed is home to a vast world full of discoveries, including various ways to make money. As the Envoy, you must grind to obtain better gear, tackling bigger and meaner threats throughout Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG campaign. As such, having money to spend on new gear is paramount for character progression.

From re-selling gear to bounties, there are many ways to get money. Let's take a look at the quickest methods to do so in Avowed.

How to get money fast in Avowed

Total currency can be viewed in the inventory at the bottom of the screen (image via Xbox Game Studios)

There are three different types of currency in the Living Lands: Copper Skeyt, Silver Fenning, and Golden Scelling. Each one is automatically converted to a standardized currency format used throughout the game. Here are the conversion rates:

1 Copper Skeyt = 1 Coin

1 Silver Fenning = 6 Coins

1 Golden Scelling = 12 Coins

You will get money as you travel across the lands, whether in chests or loot from defeated foes. That said, the fastest way to earn coins is through bounties. The world of Avowed is teeming with dangerous creatures that threaten the daily lives of its denizens. You can slay these beasts in exchange for rewards, earning around 500 coins or more per bounty.

That said, bounties are limited in number. Once they have been wrapped up, you will need to find other ways to get more money quickly in Avowed. The next best option is to sell unwanted items. You will chance upon a sea of loot across your adventure, much of which will be low-level junk — be sure to explore every nook and cranny.

Chests are also a good source of coins and are found in many corners (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While many of these items like armor and weapons can be dismantled to get crafting and upgrade materials, ration your pool of gear wisely to sell them. Usually, it is best to dismantle lower-tier stuff instead as they do not sell for much — aim to sell the higher-tier ones that are not needed.

Speaking of selling, there are also non-loot items that can be sold, usually in the form of gems (marked by a lavender diamond icon). On the flip side, avoid selling upgrade materials such as Adra. While fetching a relatively high sell price, they are rare and best used to upgrade gear.

Read more: How to get Adra in Avowed

Regardless of which method you opt for, you should get your hands on a unique trinket that boosts the amount of currency obtained from any source by 20%. Rewarded to the Envoy as part of the Lost Suoles side mission in the Shanty Town part of Dawnshore, it is a must-have in your arsenal.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

