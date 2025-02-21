Avowed: All Totem of Defiance locations

The Totem of Defiance in Avowed is one of the three unique collectibles found across The Living Lands. When all pieces are collected, the Totem grants a series of bonuses to the player and their party, granting them an upper hand in challenging encounters against the terrible foes across each of the game's regions.

That said, each of its fragments is scattered around the Emerald Stair map. Here's how to get them all.

All Totem of Defiance locations in Avowed

Before we dive into the details of all locations, players must purchase the clues map for the Totem of Defiance from the vendor Lluisa Melcer at the Farmer's Market in Emerald Stair. Once obtained, the Journal should update with a new Totem of Defiance quest and hint at the locations of each piece. With that done, let's track down each one's location.

Totem of Defiance Totem Core

The journey to collect all totem parts begins here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Totem Base is required to attach the rest of the items, so players should look for this object of interest first. It is located in the Shrine to Skaen in The Delemgan Glade area of the map to the west side. Simply travel to it via the Delemgan Glade Beacon, climb the cliff in front, and make it to the top of the Shrine to grab the Totem Base.

Idol of Violent Rebellion

Some platforming is to get this fragment of the Totem of Defiance (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This is located to the east of Fior mes Ivern in Avowedo, in the Rangers Headquarters area. Travel to the Rolling Crags Beacon, and climb the ruined house nearby to the top to find this item there.

Obsidian Prayer Beads

This one can be a bit tricky to get without help (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Obsidian Prayer Beads are found to the east of the Delemgan Galde in Avowed, in the ruins with the Sporelings. Follow these steps to get to it:

Upon entering the area, hug the right side and head inwards past the wooden alcove. Enter the cavern with the yellow spore visible from outside and turn left. Head down the corridor and climb the massive tree trunk on the path. Follow the path and hop across the small gap to reach a skeletal corpse with the prayer beads next to it.

Effigy Necklace

Explore the Naku Tedek dungeon in Avowed for this necklace (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Head to Naku Tedek for this one, either via heading southwest from the River Fork Beacon or southeast from the Ancient Grotto Beacon. Players will also find the Naku Tedek Party Camp here and access to the inner sanctum will be granted as part of the Ancient Soil main mission. Follow these steps to reach it:

Head past the giant Adra Crystal and down the stairway. Turn left and find a switch that can be activated by electricity. Freeze the body water in front to create an ice platform and hop onto the trunk. Climb up to find the Effigy Necklace on the table.

Sacrificial Dagger

The Dagger is hidden behind one of the houses (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Sacrificial Dagger is one of the Totem components found in the Abandoned Farms area to the east side, just north of the Rolling Crags in Avowed. Teleport to it via the Abandoned Farms Beacon and head to the ruined house marked on the map above. The dagger will be embedded in a wooden plank to a note that can be read.

Idol of Covert Plots

This one is easier to find than players would think in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Idol of Covert Plots is next in line, located in the Infested Camp in the Grim Wetlands in Avowed. Travel to the Plateau Junction Beacon and then north towards the camp. The camp is located below the cliff level, but instead of jumping down, take the wooden bridge that leads to the roof of the house nearby and jump down from there. This item will be sitting on the table there.

Idol of Secret Hatred

Navigate this dungeon in Avowed to find the final fragment (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This one is in the Ancient Grotto in the Wildwoods. Players who have discovered the area can just travel to the Ancient Grotto Beacon or make it there from the Naku Tedek Party Camp to the south of the area. This dungeon can be a take tad confusing, so here are some directions.

Head inwards and look out for a set of stairs that go down. Hop across the gap and get to the area above. Set ablaze the vines blocking the way. At the fork in the road, turn left and crawl through the gap. The Idol of Secret Hatred should be on the ground next to the skeletal corpse.

Assemble the Schemer's Offering

Wrap everything up at the Totem shrine at any Party Camp (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Travel back to any Party Camp and interact with the Totem station to assemble the Schemer's Offering. Here are the bonuses obtained after attaching all parts and sitting through a brief cutscene:

Furious Frenzy: Second Wind casts Flurry of Blows

Second Wind casts Flurry of Blows The Slave’s Patience: +2 Constitution, +2 Dexterity

+2 Constitution, +2 Dexterity Hidden Hatred: Increases your damage against unaware enemies by 25%

Increases your damage against unaware enemies by 25% Kill the Master: Increases your damage against "skull" enemies

Increases your damage against "skull" enemies Bitter Thoughts: Critical Hits deal high Poison Accumulation

Critical Hits deal high Poison Accumulation A Vengeful Victim: After taking damage from an enemy, your next attack within 10 seconds deals +20% of the original damage you received. Stacks with Retribution.

Note that only one Totem of the three available in Avowed can be active at any given time.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

