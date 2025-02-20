Avowed: All Totem of Revelations locations

The Totem of Revelations is found in the Shatterscarp region of Avowed. As with other similar collectibles, players must find the Totem's base and fragments to assemble it at the Party Camp. This way, they can avail of the passive bonuses granted by this Totem. That said, tracking down all its parts is easier said than done.

Ad

The Shatterscape region is brimming with rocky terrain, including caves and cliffs. This guide aims to help players optimally traverse this area in order to find each part of the Totem of Revelations.

Also Read: All Strangled Adra Pillar locations in Avowed

All Totem of Revelations part locations in Avowed

The Totem Fragments Clues map can be found in the city of Thirdborn, from the shopkeeper Cinzia at The Dead Swordfish shop. Once obtained, this will add the Totem of Revelations side quest to the Journal. Beyond this, it is only a matter of following the clues described in the entry.

Ad

Trending

Totem of Revelations' Totem Base

The Shrine of Wael houses the Totem Base needed to attach the gems (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This is fairly easy to find. You need to make your way to the Shrine of Wael, located inside a series of caverns to the east of Thirdborn. This is the first step in collecting all Totem of Revelations pieces.

Ad

Ruby Eye

The Ruby Eye is obtained soon after the Totem Base (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After obtaining the Totem Base, turn right and follow the cave path lined by pink crystals and through the small crevice. Once you emerge on the other side, clamber up to meet the Ward of the Eye. Talk with her and she will give the Ruby Eye to the Envoy; alternatively, you can just grab the item off the ground where it is lying.

Ad

Sapphire Eye

The Sapphire Eye is also incredibly easy to find. Simply travel to the Sand Oasis Beacon. Turn to look at the water body in front, then dive in towards the center. The fragment will be sitting at the bottom, waiting to be collected.

Emerald Eye

The Emerald Eye is near the Shark's Teeth Party Camp

To obtain this one, travel to the Shark's Teeth Party Camp in Avowed. Head southeast past the bridge, which leads to a wooden scaffolding. Climb this structure to find the Emerald Eye at the top.

Ad

Amethyst Eye

This can be a tad tricky to find (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

For the Amethyst Eye, you must go to the burned-down town of Scaedclef in Avowed. Head upwards from the Ancient Lakebed South Beacon, then drop down from the cliff. Now, search along the cliffside caverns for the crystal.

Ad

Topaz Eye

Defeat the Xaurips guarding this crystal (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This one is in Leviathan's Hollow in Avowed. Travel to the Deadfalls Highland Party Camp and travel northwards. Head towards the skull-like structure you spot in the distance and you'll reach a Xaurip camp. Clear the foes inside, then grab the Topaz Eye from a table next to a corpse.

Ad

Agate Eye

Explore the Sand Sea Ruins for this fragment (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Players can get this one after the Sapphire Eye, as the Agate Eye hides within the Sand Sea Ruins northeast of the Sand Sea Oasis beacon. Head to the main ruins chamber, then drop down to the level below and enter the room with the pale yellow fire-lit brazier. Grab the Agate Eye off the table to complete the full set of Totem of Revelations in Avowed.

Ad

Assemble the Eyes of the Obscured

Activate the Totem to receive its bonuses (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

With all parts in hand, travel to any Party Camp and set up the Totem of Revelations. A short cutscene later, players can use the Totem to activate all the bonuses it provides. There are six perks in all (one for each of the crystal fragments collected), and they are as follows:

Ad

Fickle Winds: Critical Hits deal high random accumulation

Critical Hits deal high random accumulation Disappearing Trick: Second Wind casts Shadowing Beyond

Second Wind casts Shadowing Beyond Magic in the Blood: Restoring Essence also restores a small amount of Health

Restoring Essence also restores a small amount of Health Sight Beyond Eyes: +5% Critical Hit Chance

+5% Critical Hit Chance Enigmatic Shield: Activating a Level 15 or Level 20 ability grants +5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds

Activating a Level 15 or Level 20 ability grants +5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds The Obscured's Vantage: +2 Intellect, +2 Perception

Note that only one Totem can be active at a time in the game.

Read More: All Woedica Totems location in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.