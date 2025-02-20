Avowed: All Totem of Revelations locations

The Totem of Revelations is found in the Shatterscarp region of Avowed. As with other similar collectibles, players must find the Totem's base and fragments to assemble it at the Party Camp. This way, they can avail of the passive bonuses granted by this Totem. That said, tracking down all its parts is easier said than done.
The Shatterscape region is brimming with rocky terrain, including caves and cliffs. This guide aims to help players optimally traverse this area in order to find each part of the Totem of Revelations.
All Totem of Revelations part locations in Avowed
The Totem Fragments Clues map can be found in the city of Thirdborn, from the shopkeeper Cinzia at The Dead Swordfish shop. Once obtained, this will add the Totem of Revelations side quest to the Journal. Beyond this, it is only a matter of following the clues described in the entry.
Totem of Revelations' Totem Base
This is fairly easy to find. You need to make your way to the Shrine of Wael, located inside a series of caverns to the east of Thirdborn. This is the first step in collecting all Totem of Revelations pieces.
Ruby Eye
After obtaining the Totem Base, turn right and follow the cave path lined by pink crystals and through the small crevice. Once you emerge on the other side, clamber up to meet the Ward of the Eye. Talk with her and she will give the Ruby Eye to the Envoy; alternatively, you can just grab the item off the ground where it is lying.
Sapphire Eye
The Sapphire Eye is also incredibly easy to find. Simply travel to the Sand Oasis Beacon. Turn to look at the water body in front, then dive in towards the center. The fragment will be sitting at the bottom, waiting to be collected.
Emerald Eye
To obtain this one, travel to the Shark's Teeth Party Camp in Avowed. Head southeast past the bridge, which leads to a wooden scaffolding. Climb this structure to find the Emerald Eye at the top.
Amethyst Eye
For the Amethyst Eye, you must go to the burned-down town of Scaedclef in Avowed. Head upwards from the Ancient Lakebed South Beacon, then drop down from the cliff. Now, search along the cliffside caverns for the crystal.
Topaz Eye
This one is in Leviathan's Hollow in Avowed. Travel to the Deadfalls Highland Party Camp and travel northwards. Head towards the skull-like structure you spot in the distance and you'll reach a Xaurip camp. Clear the foes inside, then grab the Topaz Eye from a table next to a corpse.
Agate Eye
Players can get this one after the Sapphire Eye, as the Agate Eye hides within the Sand Sea Ruins northeast of the Sand Sea Oasis beacon. Head to the main ruins chamber, then drop down to the level below and enter the room with the pale yellow fire-lit brazier. Grab the Agate Eye off the table to complete the full set of Totem of Revelations in Avowed.
Assemble the Eyes of the Obscured
With all parts in hand, travel to any Party Camp and set up the Totem of Revelations. A short cutscene later, players can use the Totem to activate all the bonuses it provides. There are six perks in all (one for each of the crystal fragments collected), and they are as follows:
- Fickle Winds: Critical Hits deal high random accumulation
- Disappearing Trick: Second Wind casts Shadowing Beyond
- Magic in the Blood: Restoring Essence also restores a small amount of Health
- Sight Beyond Eyes: +5% Critical Hit Chance
- Enigmatic Shield: Activating a Level 15 or Level 20 ability grants +5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds
- The Obscured's Vantage: +2 Intellect, +2 Perception
Note that only one Totem can be active at a time in the game.
Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
