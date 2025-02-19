Avowed: Can you change character appearance after starting?

Avowed features a rich world full of adventures where players can create their own adventure as the emperor's Envoy tasked with rooting out the cause of a mysterious plague rolling across the langs. This journey begins with character customization before the story even begins, letting players lend their personal touch to their characters, such as face stricture, hairstyles, and more. Unfortunately, these changes cannot be reconfigured past the initial sequence.

In other words, players hoping to customize their character further after the journey begins or even later down the line will be disappointed. Here are the full details.

Players cannot change character appearance after starting in Avowed

The character creator (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As previously mentioned, the game does not allow character appearance to be modified after the initial process is complete. It is certainly unprecedented for a major launch such as this when other RPGs in recent memory such as Dragon Age The Veilgaurd allow it.

Given how different the lighting in the character creator is compared to the rest of the world, fans may find that certain facial features do not look right or as good as they hoped. So the fact that this feature has been omitted is sorely felt. There is no word from developer Obsidian Entertainment about any intentions to add this feature, but here's hoping they do.

Avowed does not have any varied character body types nor any other issues that should arise from a design and technical perspective for a re-customization mirror or something similar to be added. On a tangential note, Avowed does include a transmog feature. As with other games, this allows players to use a Clothing or Armor appearance on any other Clothing or Armor piece.

This grants the flexibility of having the best stats while also being visually appealing without any mishmash of aesthetics that would otherwise occur. So there's at least some form of character personalization on the table. Since Avowed has only recently launched, it could arrive in the future as a quality-of-life update if fan feedback is loud enough to reach the developers.

Read: How to change armor appearance (transmog) in Avowed

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

