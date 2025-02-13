Is there co-op multiplayer in Avowed?

In Avowed, you get four party members to swap out as you see fit. However, does it have a co-op multiplayer feature? An open world RPG like this would do well by allowing your friends to control some of the party members or having a few Godlike teaming up to try and solve the problems plaguing the Living Lands. Unfortunately, there’s some bad news for those hoping to work with other players.

While we don’t know what the future will hold, with the updates or DLC for Avowed, it doesn’t seem like co-op multiplayer will be in the game at launch or anytime soon. While it is a fun, challenging RPG, you must face the in-game challenges on your own. This article explains more on that.

There is no co-op multiplayer in Avowed, but it was going to be included

Unfortunately for some, there is no co-op or multiplayer in Avowed. However, it was originally being designed with this feature in mind. In the Obsidian 20th Anniversary Documentary, they explained why multiplayer was removed.

Unfortunately, this is a journey you have to experience alone (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The developers found themselves too focused on co-op, and thus, changed the way their pipelines worked and how they did little things like writing conversations or taking part in quests. They realized that they weren’t focused on doing what they already excelled at, and so, co-op was removed.

One of the major focuses in Avowed is the story and how the problems in the Living Lands affect everyone. Players will have to make some truly challenging choices but also experience some touching, or comical moments, with their allies. If there’s anything Obsidian Entertainment excels at, it’s creating quality single-player, story-driven experiences.

Instead of having co-op multiplayer, you can journey with two of your allies at a time and swap them around at the campsite, as you see fit. Each brings something unique to the team, from skills to backstory, making them all great additions to your adventure.

While it’s unfortunate that you won’t be able to tour the Living Lands with your best friends, the party members are great and you will, no doubt, remember them long after your time in the game is up.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. You can also purchase the Premium Edition to access the game a few days early, on February 13, 2025.

