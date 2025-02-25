Avowed: How to get Vailian Gloves and Boots

Vailian Gloves and Boots are unique pieces of equipment in Avowed that provide powerful bonuses to your character's abilities. The Vailian Boots increase carry capacity, boost dexterity, and improve dodge distance, making them perfect for agile playstyles. Meanwhile, the Vailian Gloves enhance parry efficiency and increase attack damage with swords and daggers, giving players an edge in close combat.

This guide explains exactly where to find these valuable items in Avowed and how to obtain them effectively.

How to obtain Vailian Gloves (Gauntlets) in Avowed

Head to Truffle Farm for the Gloves/Gauntlets (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Vailian Gloves are located at the Truffle Farm in Emerald Stair. They can be found inside a locked house within the farm area. To access the house, you’ll need either five lockpicks or a Dirty Key, which can be found nearby by exploring the surrounding environment.

Once inside, you’ll find the gloves stored in a chest. Make sure to loot everything in the house, as there may be other useful items and gold scattered around.

Bonuses and effects

The Vailian Gloves are ideal for those who favor a more offensive, sword-and-dagger-focused playstyle. They offer the following bonuses:

+10% Parry efficiency

+15% attack damage with swords and daggers

The increased attack damage along with the ability of the gloves to parry is ideal for speedy warriors who enjoy dancing between the enemy ranks to deliver fast and deadly hits.

How to obtain Vailian Boots in Avowed

Get the boots here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Vailian Boots are located close to the entrance of Riverside Cave (Moldering Goldless Ruins) in Emerald Stair. They lie hidden in a five-lockpick lootbox. The lootbox is found on a rocky outcrop within the river's center, southeast of Riverside Cave. Accessing the rock is difficult since the powerful river flow prevents swimming towards it.

To cross over, cast ice spells such as Chill Blades or toss Eyes of Rymgand onto the water to form ice platforms. This will enable you to jump across and access the lootbox. Ensure that you have a minimum of five lockpicks before doing this, or you will need to go back for more.

Bonuses and effects

Vailian Boots are specifically ideal for players who would rather have quick and evasive gameplay. They offer the following bonuses:

+5 carry capacity

+1 Dexterity

+20% dodge distance

These wearables are ideal for those who prioritize mobility and speed, with them being able to quickly jump around enemies and having a high degree of control over movement.

Why you should get the Vailian Gear

The Vailian gears aren’t just about style; they significantly enhance your character’s performance in combat. With the Vailian Boots improving your mobility and the Vailian Gloves boosting your offensive power, they complement each other perfectly for an agile, hard-hitting build.

