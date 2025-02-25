Avowed: Ulrask boss guide

Ulrask is a giant ogre boss in Avowed who wields a massive purple club and relies on brute strength to crush his opponents. Be wary of his powerful Club Ground Smash and Poison Spit, which can deal significant damage if not avoided. Knowing when to dodge and when to strike is pivotal to defeating the monster. efficiently.

This area is crawling with hostile creatures, so it's best to clear them out before engaging him to avoid any unwanted interruptions during the fight. Once the area is secure, prepare for a challenging battle against this brute.

Where to find Ulrask in Avowed

The monster awaits (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@NotTheAverageGamerz)

Ulrask can be found at the Infested Camp of the Grim Wetlands. Travel through the swamplands and seek a clearing near several destroyed wooden structures and dead trees. It's dark within this area, enhancing the suspenseful nature of the encounter.

You'll see him sitting next to a stack of bones, swinging his huge purple club. Be cautious, as getting too close will instantly provoke his rage.

Ulrask’s attack patterns and how to counter them

Ulrask’s fighting style focuses on raw power. He relies on his massive club to deliver slow but crushing attacks. Each of his moves has a distinct tell, giving you just enough time to react if you’re observant.

Club ground smash

This is this monster's strongest attack. He raises his purple club over his head and then slams it into the ground, which sends out a shockwave that will knock you over. In order to avoid this, turn aside when he brings up his weapon. The impact zone is in front of him, so dodging sideward is safest. If you are behind, you can strike a couple of times while he is recovering from the big swing.

Poison spit

Ulrask covers his mouth with his hand before spewing a wide cone of poison in front of him. This attack is slower to charge up, but it covers a lot of ground. Watch his hand movements closely. The moment he covers his mouth, back-pedal and dodge to the side to avoid getting poisoned.

Club swing

This is Ulrask’s fastest attack. He brings his club to his side and swings it horizontally with great force. Unlike his other moves, this attack is designed to catch you off-guard if you’re too close. The swing covers a wide area, making it dangerous to back away. Instead, dodge forward and to the side, positioning yourself behind him for a counterattack.

How to defeat Ulrask efficiently

Be on the move and attack from behind (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube@NotTheAverageGamerz)

The secret to beating Ulrask in Avowed is patience and positioning. He has slow, powerful attacks and is left open after every swing. Dodge his attacks and attack him while he's recovering. Here's the best way to increase your odds of success:

Stay mobile: Keep moving to prevent getting cornered. Its wide swings are lethal in tight spaces.

Keep moving to prevent getting cornered. Its wide swings are lethal in tight spaces. Attack his back: His turning speed is slow, which provides you with an opportunity to land blows when you dodge at his back.

His turning speed is slow, which provides you with an opportunity to land blows when you dodge at his back. Use ranged attacks: Ranged weapons and spells are very effective, enabling you to whittle down his health while keeping you at a safe distance.

Drops and rewards

Defeating the monster in Avowed pays you with some useful items such as:

Cabbage

Ogre Blood

Silver Fenning x21

Raw Crested Turbot

Hylea's Talon

