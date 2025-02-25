Avowed: Wardens Warding walkthrough

In Avowed, the “Warden’s Warding” is a bounty quest that you can complete in Galawain’s Tusk. The quest tasks you with resolving a feud between two warden factions — one of which has turned to banditry. You can either solve the quest by killing the bandits or negotiating with them.

This guide will walk you through both options, detailing the steps to complete the quest successfully and reap the best rewards.

Guide to completing Wardens Warding quest in Avowed

1) Begin the quest

Go to the Southern Warden Tower in the Galawain’s Tusks (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

To begin the bounty quest you have to travel to the Southern Warden Tower in the Galawain’s Tusks. Once inside the tower go to the front desk. where you'll find Warden Radut. Interact with him to begin the quest. Interestingly, Warden Radut insists on completing the quest peacefully and even tries to reason with Amalia’s decision.

2) Go to Twinedwood

Go to Amalia's tower in Twinedwood (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Once the cutscene ends, exit the tower and go north towards Twinedwood. There are three separate outcast camps in the region, but you have to go to Amalia's camp to negotiate with her.

As you approach her camp, Amalia will quickly dismiss all chances of a peaceful negotiation. Your only option now is to infiltrate the Cave camp and the Outcast Tower camp to acquire her banners, forcing her hand in the process. There are two ways of going about this task: either kill all the outcasts and retrieve the banners or stealthily infiltrate and escape without killing anyone.

3) Kill the outcasts

You have to fight several opponents (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

If you choose to kill all the outcasts, be prepared for a lengthy and tough fight. You have to deal with numerous enemies, including priests, reavers, and ironbreakers. Once the area is clear of all threats, you'll find the banner under an overhanging rock on a wooden platform inside the cave camp.

Meanwhile, the Ruined Tower camp's banner is placed right on top of the tower. You'll have to defeat the outcast wardens below, climb the tower, and retrieve it. Return to Amalia after collecting both banners.

You will have to defeat Amalia (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Once Amalia gets to know that you have killed the outcasts, she will turn hostile, and her followers will attack you. Clear the area of threats, eliminate Amalia, and then return to Warden Radut.

Unfortunately, the news about Amalia's death disappoints Radul, and he will ask you to leave. This marks the end of the mission and you'll be rewarded with 10,260 XP.

4) Infiltrate and escape

Approach the tower from the rear and you will notice wooden ledges (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

If you choose not to kill the outcasts, you have to complete the quest stealthily. Approach the Ruined Tower from the rear and make your way up a few wooden ledges. Soon you'll come across wooden platforms that will take you all the way to the top, where you can retrieve the banner.

There will be outcasts below the tower (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

Escape the tower using the same route, but be aware of the outcasts below as they might spot you. If they do, you will have to run away from the vicinity and hide.

Jump into the cave from above (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

The best way to get into the Cave camp without anyone noticing is to jump from the opening above. To get there approach the camp from the southeast, from where you'll be able to climb on top of the cave.

Negotiate with Amalia (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ BottomTier)

With both banners in your inventory, return to Amalia to negotiate with her. This opens a dialogue scene in which you convince her to speak with Warden Radut and end her mutiny. Once she agrees, report back to Radut to complete the quest and earn 10,260 XP.

Whether you choose brute force or stealth, each path presents its own set of challenges and rewards. Completing the mission grants 10,260 XP, but the impact of your choices extends beyond the XP gain. Choose wisely, and may your journey through Galawain’s Tusk be a victorious one.

