Avowed - A Cure For Rage quest walkthrough

In Avowed, the "A Cure for Rage" side quest sends you in search of a missing Aedyran trade caravan. The journey leads to Grakohr — a powerful ogre responsible for the caravan’s destruction. You must choose between fighting him or helping him find a cure to save his life.

Ad

This guide will walk you through each step of the quest, ensuring you make the best choice and earn the rewards that suit your playstyle.

Avowed: A Cure For Rage step-by-step guide

1) Start the quest

You can spot Warden Lerae standing on the road (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/@ Bottom Tier)

While traveling through Galawain’s Tusks, you will encounter Warden Lerae standing on the road. Initially, she mistakes you for traders but quickly shares her concern — Aedyran merchants have yet to return from Solace, including a dwarf named Gilyn. If your Perception is high enough, you will realize her concern is personal; she has feelings for Gilyn.

Ad

Trending

Continuing down the road, you will find wreckage and corpses, followed by two Stone Beetles that attack. After defeating them, you follow tracks in the sand, leading to more debris and a crashed cart against a rock wall. To the right, a cave entrance hides the answers you seek.

Also read: How to get Adra in Avowed

You can find Gilyn in Grakohr's cave (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

Inside — you will discover Gilyn — held captive by Grakohr. A conversation reveals that he attacked the caravan, and now you must choose how to proceed.

Ad

2) Fight or help Grakohr

Attacking Grakohr immediately triggers a fight. He uses heavy club swings, overhead smashes, and stomping attacks. Defeating him rewards you with the unique Limb-Taker weapon. Gilyn is freed but saddened by the loss. This choice grants 8,550 XP, and she returns to Solace.

Grakohr is the one asking for help before he got attacked (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

Alternatively — if you speak to Grakohr — he explains that he was the one seeking help. The caravan attacked him first, fearing his presence. Gilyn confirms he is ill, and his aggression is driven by desperation.

Ad

Also read: Avowed Background choices, explained

You can find the book of ailments on a cliff near the caravan wreck (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

If you choose to help, he asks you to retrieve a book on ailments from the wreckage north of the cave. Showing it to him grants 1,425 XP, after which he requests three ingredients for his cure.

Ad

3) Collect the cure ingredients

Look for a Calcified Beetle Nest (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

The first ingredient — Calcified Beetle Nest — is located northeast of the cave, guarded by Adra Beetles, a Greater Lava Blight, and Xaurips. After clearing them out, you can find the nest near twisted roots in green sludge.

Ad

Also read: Avowed: Normal vs Power Attacks explained

Anti-Mycotic Moss (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

The second ingredient — Anti-Mycotic Moss — is located past the cave in a Xaurip encampment. The area is heavily defended by Warchiefs, Stalkers, Sorcerers, High Priests, and Stone Beetles. High Priests should be eliminated first to prevent healing. The moss grows at the base of a petrified tree atop the ledges. Additionally, you can cleanse a strangled adra here for an extra reward.

Ad

The last ingredient — Jar of Gunpowder Snuff — is located inside the Southern Warden’s Tower in the Sallow Steppe. Search the bookshelves to find it. If you are completing mapping the Living Lands, the cartographer is also here.

With all three ingredients, return to Grakohr’s cave.

Also read: How to use and modify Ability Radial in Avowed

4) Complete the quest

Give the cure to Grakohr (Image via Xbox Game Studios || Youtube/ @Bottom Tier)

Giving Grakohr the ingredients earns you the Stoneheart Amulet, allowing you to summon a Small Ruinous Blight. He releases Gilyn, who returns to the Warden Tower. The quest concludes, rewarding you with 9,975 XP.

Ad

This quest has two outcomes. Fighting Grakohr grants a powerful melee weapon while helping him reward you with a magical amulet and a peaceful resolution. Both Gilyn and Grakohr survive if you choose diplomacy, making it the more compassionate path. The choice is yours.

Check out our other quest guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.