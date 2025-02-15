Avowed: Normal vs Power Attacks explained

Avowed features an easy-to-grasp yet complex enough combat system that is also the star of the show. Players can take on foes using a variety of weapons and spells, and the game categorizes attacks into two types: Normal Attacks and Power Attacks. Knowing when to use them can make the difference in emerging victorious as the AI in Obisidan's latest game can be a tad challenging to battle.

Ad

This guide explains everything to know about attacking in Avowed, including how to perform the type varied types of offense. Read on to know more.

Also Read: 7 beginner tips to know before you start playing Avowed

What are Normal Attacks and Power Attacks in Avowed?

Use Power Attacks to deal heavy damage to foes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Normal Attacks are basic attacks that can be changed to string together a combo, like slashes of a sword or a barrage of magic attacks. Pressing the Primary Attack button in the game will cause the protagonist Envoy to initiate a basic offensive move, like a swing of a hammer.

Ad

Trending

Power Attacks, meanwhile, are a charged variant of Normal Attacks. Pressing and holding the Primary Attack button will cause the character to wind up their attack briefly before unleashing a powerful move, be it a harder swing of steel or a flashier burst of magic. Note that all attacks in Avowed consume stamina, with Power Attacks expectedly consuming more stamina than Normal ones.

These two combine to form the fundamentals of the game's action combat. Using Normal attacks to whittle down enemy health and then finishing them off with Power Attacks is generally how an encounter should go down. Do note that foes also can dodge and react to incoming Normal and Power attacks by blocking, so being cautious on the battlefield at all times is key

Ad

Since players will be battling several foes at once, trying to take out foes from afar or before they get close is a good tactic, for which stealth and a bow, or a magic build, can do wonders. Furthermore, keeping track of foes around the Envoy and dodging or countering as needed while also managing the stamina bar adds another layer of depth.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.