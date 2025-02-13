How to use and modify Ability Radial in Avowed

As you explore Avowed’s Living Lands, you will need to utilize the Ability Radial repeatedly. Not only does it allow you to use your own abilities, but to activate the powers of your various allies, and heal yourself without going back to the inventory menu. It’s an incredibly useful system, whether you’re diving through a dangerous dungeon, or in a heated battle with one of the game’s various bounties or bosses.

While you don’t have to use the Ability Radial in Avowed when it launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S, it will make your gameplay experience much easier. It will allow you to easily access many of your most important items and abilities.

How to take advantage of the Ability Radial in Avowed

The Ability Radial in Avowed is home to all of the skills you’ve learned, as well as your allies, and so much more. You can access it via the E Key, L1, or Left Bumper, depending on the kind of control system you’re using. This will halt everything you’re doing, and allow you to either select an ability or even swap something out.

Trending

All your most important abilities are available here (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

When you open up the Ability Radial in Avowed, you’ll see all of your allies' abilities, all of the Godlike abilities you’ve unlocked, your currently available class skills, as well as an option for Consumables and Throwables. If you select a class ability or an ally ability, and it’s lit up, you or they will activate that ability immediately - provided they aren’t under any crowd control effects that would otherwise prevent it.

If you select Throwables or Consumables, it will pull up another Radial that lets you select from what you have available. Consumables may have several radials to cycle through, depending on how many food items you keep on hand. When you have picked a Throwable, press Space Bar, Square, or X, and that will now be your primary throwable, bound to whatever button you have put “throw item” on.

If you are using Consumables, activating it will allow you to eat that item immediately. However, if you’re in battle, you won’t immediately start healing, so keep that in mind - the only exceptions, of course, are Healing/Essence Potions.

While I prefer to play on a controller, keyboard players get more abilities to bind (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You can also bind 4-6 abilities to use in and out of combat from here. On the keyboard/mouse, you have 6 abilities to bind (done with the 1-6 button), and on controllers have 4 (done with the d-pad). All you need to do is press one of those buttons when hovering over the ability or item in question. This does include ally abilities, if you want to trigger them faster.

The Ability Radial is such a useful thing to have on hand in Avowed. It also immediately stops combat, so if you need to take a moment to breathe, before dodging, parrying, or casting a spell, you can have that brief moment of respite.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms. Those who purchase the Premium Edition can access the game early, on February 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.