Avowed: How to get to the Watcher

During their adventure in Avowed, players will be tasked with finding the Watcher in the early hours of the game. This will be part of the An Untimely End main quest, where the Envoy is assassinated by an unknown assailant, but revived by The Voice. Aiming to understand this unique phenomenon, the protagonist must track down the person who can see and interact with an individual's soul.

Players will eventually learn the name of the Watcher — Runyd — who lives somewhere to the northeast of Paradis City, in The Rise area of the map. Here's how to find her in Avowed.

Where to find the Watcher in Avowed

Begin the search from here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To start this search, begin from the Rise Party Camp crystal. You can reach it from the God's Gate Beacon by traveling northwards. Once there, cross the bridge in front. To your left will be the Woetica shrine, and to the right, another bridge, albeit a broken one.

To cross it, use a freezing spell, like Chill Blades, to create ice platforms to act as stepping stones and hop across to the other side. For those not possessing any spellbook, using the Eye of Rymrgand grenade should do the trick too. Follow the path upwards and then take a right. Take note of the bears on the left side, though they are low-level and should not pose a threat.

Make it across the wooden walkway and you will eventually find yourself in front of Runyd's House. Enter through the doorway to find the Watcher seemingly anticipating the godlike's arrival. Talk with her to learn more about the predicament haunting the Envoy, confirming that another entity has made its home in the Envoy's mind and soul.

This is all you need to know about finding the Watcher in Avowed.

