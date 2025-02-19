Avowed: Potential fix for controller not working error on Xbox Game Pass (PC)

One of the most anticipated action RPG titles of recent times, Avowed, is available to play via the Xbox Game Pass. Even though the game is priced at a minimum of $69.99 (Standard Edition), it can be enjoyed via the Game Pass at just $19.99. Unfortunately, one error surfacing for many gamers is a controller not working on PC when playing Avowed via the Xbox Game Pass.

But what is the reason behind this issue, and how can this be potentially fixed? Let's take a look.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Obsidian Entertainment.

How to potentially fix controller not working on Avowed

Exiting Steam might solve the issue for you (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The recently released RPG title Avowed came on Xbox Game Pass on day 1. Even though the issue is not occurring for many, there are some rare instances where the controller seems to not connect/work while playing the game via Steam. A simple fix for this problem is mentioned below:

Turn off Steam

If you have installed Steam on your gaming PC, its in-built feature called 'Steam Input' can cause an issue with controllers. This feature lets you connect your Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 controller to your PC while gaming. While usually an issue-free feature, it can often lead to some other minor bugs and glitches, such as the one in question.

If you are playing the title via the Xbox Game Pass, simply turning off Steam can solve this problem for you. By default, Steam automatically starts when you boot your PC. Even though you might not see it in the taskbar, it is working in the background.

To close it, go to your desktop and click the small upwards pointing arrow on the bottom right side of the screen. This will open a small pop-up menu where you can find Steam. Right-click on it and then click on 'Exit Steam.' Furthermore, you can also click on the "Steam" button on the top-left corner on Steam, click on settings, navigate to Interface, and turn "Run Steam when my computer starts."

If you are facing performance issues while playing the game, check out these guides:

