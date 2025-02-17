Avowed stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes and reasons

Avowed is one of the most anticipated action RPG titles of 2025. Even though the game is still in its early access and is not yet out for Standard Edition owners, it has been performing terribly for many users around the globe. As with any game, there can be multiple reasons why this one seems to perform poorly on your Xbox Series X/S.

This article lists some common and probable reasons for the title's poor performance on consoles, as well as some fixes you can try out while you wait for the developers to fix any issues at their end.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Obsidian Entertainment.

Fixing performance issues with Avowed on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart your Xbox

Restart your Xbox to ensure stable FPS (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Playing Avowed for extended hours on your Xbox Series X/S can lead to dips in performance due to issues like overheating and spikes in temperatures. A simple fix for this is to just shut down the game as well as the console for around 10 minutes. This will ensure that the console is back to its normal temperature. However, if the issue persists, you can power cycle your console as well.

To do the latter, follow these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check pending updates

Make sure that you have downloaded the latest version of Avowed available. If this is already done, do check if there are any pending firmware updates for your console as well. If any, download and install them to enjoy the best performance possible.

3) Check available storage on your console

If your console is out of storage, that can also lead to dips in performance. To fix this, either remove some unwanted apps and games or invest in additional storage.

4) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your Xbox Series X/S is kept inside a closed cabinet or a poorly ventilated spot, it can also lead to issues like stuttering and crashing while gaming. To fix this, relocate your console. If the issue persists, make sure to remove any accumulated dust to prevent higher temperatures. This should help you get a more stable FPS while playing Avowed.

If you are a PC gamer experiencing dips in this title's performance on your setup, check out this guide.

For more such news and guides related to Avowed, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

