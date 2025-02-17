Avowed stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Action RPG title Avowed is currently in its early access period for those who bought the Premium Edition of the game. Unfortunately, the experience hasn't been pleasant for some, and many took to Reddit and Steam, complaining about how the game stutters and crashes even on a good PC.

This article lists a few probable reasons for the game performing terribly on your PC. Unfortunately, we still don't have an official patch addressing these issues, but you can try some of the possible fixes mentioned below as a workaround.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive official patches from Obsidian Entertainment.

How to possibly fix performance issues in Avowed on PC

1) Get the latest GPU drivers

Downloading the latest GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Using outdated GPU drivers can cause compatibility issues and hamper performance while gaming. The fix for this is simple, just install the latest GPU drivers and you are good to go. If you don't know how to do so, follow these steps:

Nvidia users:

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the GeForce Experience application. Follow these steps:

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are any new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users:

For Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. Thereafter, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates.

If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

2) Make sure your PC is not overheating

If you're facing stuttering or frequent crashes while playing Avowed, keep an eye on your PC's temperature. An overheating PC will definitely reduce performance. Firstly, make sure to give your PC a good clean. This will remove any accumulated dust that might have led to temperature spikes. For this, you can use a can of compressed air and a microfiber cloth.

If this does not solve the problem, figure out if your PC has good airflow or not. If not, you can install an additional fan. You can also try reapplying thermal paste on your CPU to get better temperatures which might result in stable FPS while playing Avowed.

3) Verify the integrity of your game files

Corrupt game files can also be the reason for the game stuttering or crashing on your PC. This can be fixed by following these steps:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Avowed and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on Avowed from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest.

