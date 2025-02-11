All songs in Avowed soundtrack

Avowed is an upcoming first-person action RPG title that will be released globally on February 18, 2025. Out for pre-orders, it features a solid soundtrack. While the Microsoft-exclusive title has already created plenty of hype among gamers, the developers have made sure to feature a lot of playable content and a long list of bonuses in the Premium Edition. The game's soundtrack will be available digitally as part of the Premium Edition bonuses.

There are 23 songs in the game's soundtrack. This article lists them all.

All songs available in the Avowed soundtrack album

All of the songs in the album are composed and produced by Venus Theory, a musician, sound designer, and content creator. Theory is an experienced sound designer who also has his own course on making video game music. This time around, he worked on 23 songs.

In total, there are 23 songs in the game's album (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

These are the tracks:

Avowed

Everything Is Mad Here, All of It

Apart, and from the Inside

Into Parts Unknown

No Walls Can Hold This Place

Paradis

Rituals (feat Justin E. Bell)

Overgrowth

Soil Song

Finding Roots

No Accident

Frontiers

A Parable of Frost

You Will No More Than Witness Here

Trespasser

With Eyes Unclouded

Prey Becoming Predator

Aeons, Violet, in Waiting

Return

Steel Meeting Bone

Whatever's Next, Together

Fates, Decided

We Twine

Avowed will be available to play starting February 18, 2025, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players. The game can be purchased from Steam and the Xbox Game Store.

