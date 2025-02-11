All songs in Avowed soundtrack

Avowed is an upcoming first-person action RPG title that will be released globally on February 18, 2025. Out for pre-orders, it features a solid soundtrack. While the Microsoft-exclusive title has already created plenty of hype among gamers, the developers have made sure to feature a lot of playable content and a long list of bonuses in the Premium Edition. The game's soundtrack will be available digitally as part of the Premium Edition bonuses.
There are 23 songs in the game's soundtrack. This article lists them all.
All songs available in the Avowed soundtrack album
All of the songs in the album are composed and produced by Venus Theory, a musician, sound designer, and content creator. Theory is an experienced sound designer who also has his own course on making video game music. This time around, he worked on 23 songs.
These are the tracks:
- Avowed
- Everything Is Mad Here, All of It
- Apart, and from the Inside
- Into Parts Unknown
- No Walls Can Hold This Place
- Paradis
- Rituals (feat Justin E. Bell)
- Overgrowth
- Soil Song
- Finding Roots
- No Accident
- Frontiers
- A Parable of Frost
- You Will No More Than Witness Here
- Trespasser
- With Eyes Unclouded
- Prey Becoming Predator
- Aeons, Violet, in Waiting
- Return
- Steel Meeting Bone
- Whatever's Next, Together
- Fates, Decided
- We Twine
Avowed will be available to play starting February 18, 2025, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players. The game can be purchased from Steam and the Xbox Game Store.
