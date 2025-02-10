Avowed: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 10, 2025 15:08 GMT
Avowed is already out for pre-orders (Image via Xbox Game Studio)
Avowed is already out for pre-orders (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The upcoming first-person fantasy RPG title Avowed will be released globally on February 18, 2025. This title from Obsidian Entertainment is already available for pre-orders in two different editions: Standard and Premium. The game is a Microsoft-exclusive title and will be available on only Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Unfortunately, Avowed will not be featured on any other console on launch like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch. However, it might get a PlayStation port later on. For now, if you want to play the game on a PC, the system requirements for Avowed have been mentioned below.

Avowed: Minimum and recommended system requirements

Avowed will require at least 75GB of free space (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed will require at least 75GB of free space (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Minimum system requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11 with updates
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10/11 with updates
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel i7-10700K
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Graphics: AMD RX 6800 XT / Nvidia RTX 3080
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 75 GB available space

If you want to learn more about the various editions of the game available, check out this guide.

Will Avowed come to Xbox Game Pass?

Fortunately, Avowed will be available to play for free on launch day itself for those who have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. While the title is priced at $69.99, the Xbox Game Pass subscription is priced at just $19.99. However, this isn't surprising, considering almost every Xbox exclusive title comes for free on Xbox Game Pass.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
