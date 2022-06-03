Could Avowed be revealed at Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase? Obsidian designer hints at an appearance

Josh Sawyer, a video game designer who is a part of the design team for Avowed, recently took to Twitter to garner more hype for the upcoming Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. He has been in the industry for a long time and has worked on many popular titles. Josh Sawyer is a significant figure at Obsidian Entertainment, and he might have just hinted at something big.

Avowed is an upcoming First-Person RPG game that looks eerily similar to Skyrim. The game is an entirely new IP from Obsidian Entertainment and is extremely ambitious. It follows the RPG formula with a heavy emphasis on runic magic.

Avowed takes place in a medieval fantasy setting with its unique world design and lore. The team behind the game has taken inspiration from the classic Skyrim formula, and the game seems to have deep lore behind it. The footage shown off reveals very little, and the game is still shrouded under a blanket of mystery.

Obsidian Entertainment is well-known in the gaming community. Their smash-hit titles like the Outer Worlds franchise and Pillars of Eternity have been critically acclaimed for being exceptionally unique.

Avowed designer at Obisidian Entertainment hints at a possible appearance

This might be entirely speculative, but there is a high chance fans will get to see Avowed at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase.

Josh Sawyer is a video game designer employed by Obsidian Entertainment. He has worked on multiple titles during his tenure, including the aforementioned Outer Worlds and even directed Fallout: New Vegas. He has been a mainstay for the company for a long time, and fans are familiar with his work.

In a recent tweet, Josh Sawyer seemingly hinted at Obsidian Games making some presentations at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. With the team working on multiple upcoming projects, there is a lot of hype to see any pre-release footage at the event.

The only content fans have for the much-awaited title premiered last year, and the hype has not died down. The title is one of their biggest projects to date, and there is a huge possibility that it will be shown at the event.

The designer’s vague tweet can be interpreted as Obsidian bringing some big guns to the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase. Not showing off Avowed at the event would feel like a wasted opportunity, but any game showcased would send fans into a frenzy.

With so many potential games lined up for release, fans will surely tune in to see what their favorite developers have worked on.

Obsidian Entertainment has always known how to deliver an RPG experience that excites and entertains. There is a lot of hype around the title, one of their biggest releases, and fans cannot wait for what is in store for them.

