Avowed: Should you give Oracle Sargamis the Relic?

The Dawntreader side quest in Avowed will introduce players to Sargamis while they are exploring the ruined Temple of Eothas for a missing expedition. This gold-skinned Oracle is a "godlike" just like the Envoy, albeit belonging to a different god — Eothas. Sargamis tasks the protagonist with retrieving a Relic, a component required to bring his construct of Eothas to life.

Ad

What are the consequences of complying with this request and how can players go about it? Here's everything to know about whether or not players should hand the Relic over to Sargamis in Avowed.

Also Read: Who is the voice actor playing Sargamis in Avowed?

Should you give Sargamis the Relic in Avowed?

Convincing Sargamis to cool off is the way to go (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Those who managed to find out what happened to the Expedition by scouring the ruins will realize that it was Sargamis who killed the team. They will also learn that he wishes to summon Eothas by throwing the team's souls into the construct to have the god "fix" the Living Lands. With this information in hand, it is up to players to decide whether to comply with the Oracle's request.

Ad

Trending

There are a bunch of outcomes that can happen depending on the path players choose to follow. Let's begin with the simplest: What happens if you don't give Sargamis the Relic? In short, this angers him and will initiate a boss fight against the Oracle. Players can then defeat him and obtain the Last Light of Day one-handed sword from his body along with some XP for the kill.

On the other hand, what about giving him the Relic? This is a little more complex. For starters, this will see the Envoy attach the Relic to the Animancy device and hit the nearby lever, which will cause the machine to fail. From here on, this can go a few ways:

Ad

Convince Sargamis to abandon this experiment entirely: This is the best outcome of this quest. Players with the relevant background checks such as Arcane Scholar can tell the Oracel that this plan would never work. As he comes to his senses, select the "I'm sorry" option for him to drop the plan. This nets players the Last Light of Day weapon without a fight and also grants bonus XP

This is the best outcome of this quest. Players with the relevant background checks such as Arcane Scholar can tell the Oracel that this plan would never work. As he comes to his senses, select the "I'm sorry" option for him to drop the plan. This nets players the weapon without a fight and also grants bonus XP Convince Sargamis to sacrifice himself in the experiment: Tell Sargamis that as the messenger of Eothas, he must be the one to do the honors by sacrificing himself. This will cause him to sacrifice himself in the machine. This choice allows picking up the Last Light of Day weapon from the Oracle's corpse but grants the player less XP since he died

Ad

Sargamis after sacrificing himself to the Animancy device (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Help Sargamis by offering to sacrifice yourself: Players can convince Sargamis to sacrifice the Envoy. This sees the protagonist stand under the machine and get killed. This grants the "Get in the Statue, Envoy!" achievement and respawns the player, who must then fight Sargamis

Players can convince Sargamis to sacrifice the Envoy. This sees the protagonist stand under the machine and get killed. This grants the "Get in the Statue, Envoy!" achievement and respawns the player, who must then fight Sargamis Offer to be sacrificed but back out: Moving out of the machine's way after Kai tries to convince the Envoy will anger the Oracle and initiate a boss fight with Sargamis. This has the same outcome as Attacking Sargamis during the conversation. Players can loot the Last Light of Day weapon from his corpse after killing him.

Ad

Read More: Avowed Dawntreader quest guide

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.