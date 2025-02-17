Avowed: Who is the voice actor playing Sargamis?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Feb 17, 2025 20:02 GMT
Sargamis Matthew Mercer Avowed
Matthew Mercer brings the gold-skinned Oracle to life in the newest PIlalrs of Eternity game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Being Obsidian Entertainment's biggest game to date, Avowed features a star-studded cast to reflect its level of quality. For instance, one of the most cherished NPCs in the game Sargamis is none other than acclaimed voice actor Matthew Mercer. Known for his roles across countless high-profile video game releases as well as other media like shows and movies, he is a fan-favorite whose appearance in Avowed will certainly delight fans.

Ad

For the uninitiated, however, what does he bring to the table and what are his most iconic roles? Read on to know more.

Sargamis in Avowed is voiced by Matthew Mercer

Depending on how players deal with Sargamis, they may have to fight him in battle (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Depending on how players deal with Sargamis, they may have to fight him in battle (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Matthew Mercer is an American voice actor also known for his role as a Game Master at the Critical Roll TV show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The voice actor has also worked on bringing his unique vocal range to other characters from past Pillars of Eternity games like Eder Teylecg and Aloth Corfiser. He is renowned for various roles in other third-party games as well. His impressive portfolio consists of heavyweight names like:

  • Cassidy (Overwatch, Overwatch 2)
  • Ganondorf (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)
  • Vincent Valentine (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Minsc (Baldur's Gate 3)
  • Goro Majima (Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name)
Ad

Besides video games, he has starred in many popular anime shows:

  • Jotaro (JoJo's Bizzare Adventure)
  • Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)
  • Kagaya Ubuyakashi (Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba)
  • Kazutoshi Asanuma (Sailor Moon Cosmos)
  • Falco (Cyberpunk Edgerunners)

Lastly, he will once again return to voice Goro Majima in the upcoming Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii video game by SEGA and RGG Studio.

Read More: How to get Adra in Avowed

Was Sargamis a character in Pillars of Eternity games?

Avowed is set after the events of Pillars of Eternity and its sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Avowed is set after the events of Pillars of Eternity and its sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Sargamis is encountered as part of the Dawntreader side-quest in Avowed, which will take players to a ruined Temple of Eothas in search of a missing expedition. He is godlike, akin to the envoy, and his gold-sheened appearance reflects his identity as the incarnation of the god of light Eothas.

Ad

According to the lore, Sargamis, Eadnung (the Right Hand), and Modegund were three divine beings who visited the farmer Waidven to urge him to punish the local Ardyran governer, which is what helped stoke the fires of the Saint's War that eventually led to his death.

That said, Sargamis has never appeared in a POE game before, at least not directly. Although he is namedropped in the Book of Verses in the first Pillars of Eternity game (in the Temple of Eothas), he makes his official debut in Avowed as the oracle the protagonist is searching for in the ruined Temple of Eothas.

Ad

As such, hardcore fans of the series will be excited to face off against Sangramis when they encounter him.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी