Avowed: Who is the voice actor playing Sargamis?

Being Obsidian Entertainment's biggest game to date, Avowed features a star-studded cast to reflect its level of quality. For instance, one of the most cherished NPCs in the game Sargamis is none other than acclaimed voice actor Matthew Mercer. Known for his roles across countless high-profile video game releases as well as other media like shows and movies, he is a fan-favorite whose appearance in Avowed will certainly delight fans.

Ad

For the uninitiated, however, what does he bring to the table and what are his most iconic roles? Read on to know more.

Sargamis in Avowed is voiced by Matthew Mercer

Depending on how players deal with Sargamis, they may have to fight him in battle (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Matthew Mercer is an American voice actor also known for his role as a Game Master at the Critical Roll TV show.

Ad

Trending

The voice actor has also worked on bringing his unique vocal range to other characters from past Pillars of Eternity games like Eder Teylecg and Aloth Corfiser. He is renowned for various roles in other third-party games as well. His impressive portfolio consists of heavyweight names like:

Cassidy (Overwatch, Overwatch 2)

(Overwatch, Overwatch 2) Ganondorf (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom)

(The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) Vincent Valentine (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

(Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) Minsc (Baldur's Gate 3)

(Baldur's Gate 3) Goro Majima (Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name)

Ad

Besides video games, he has starred in many popular anime shows:

Jotaro (JoJo's Bizzare Adventure)

(JoJo's Bizzare Adventure) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

(Attack on Titan) Kagaya Ubuyakashi (Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba)

(Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba) Kazutoshi Asanuma (Sailor Moon Cosmos)

(Sailor Moon Cosmos) Falco (Cyberpunk Edgerunners)

Lastly, he will once again return to voice Goro Majima in the upcoming Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii video game by SEGA and RGG Studio.

Read More: How to get Adra in Avowed

Was Sargamis a character in Pillars of Eternity games?

Avowed is set after the events of Pillars of Eternity and its sequel Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Sargamis is encountered as part of the Dawntreader side-quest in Avowed, which will take players to a ruined Temple of Eothas in search of a missing expedition. He is godlike, akin to the envoy, and his gold-sheened appearance reflects his identity as the incarnation of the god of light Eothas.

Ad

According to the lore, Sargamis, Eadnung (the Right Hand), and Modegund were three divine beings who visited the farmer Waidven to urge him to punish the local Ardyran governer, which is what helped stoke the fires of the Saint's War that eventually led to his death.

That said, Sargamis has never appeared in a POE game before, at least not directly. Although he is namedropped in the Book of Verses in the first Pillars of Eternity game (in the Temple of Eothas), he makes his official debut in Avowed as the oracle the protagonist is searching for in the ruined Temple of Eothas.

Ad

As such, hardcore fans of the series will be excited to face off against Sangramis when they encounter him.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.