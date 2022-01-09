×
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 start date, time, schedule, and more

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is set to kick off today (Image by Games Done Quick)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Jan 09, 2022 01:26 PM IST
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022, the first charity speedrun event of 2022, and it is all set to kick off soon.

Games Done Quick has been hosting various speedrun events for charity since 2010. From Summer Games Done Quick to Games Done Quick Express, the organizers have hosted multiple amazing speedrun events over the years, and Awesome Games Done Quick is no exception.

Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised USD$ 2.9 million in support of the Doctors without Borders and this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick is in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

When does Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 kickoff, and what is the schedule

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 brings together some of the best speedrunners for an exciting event and to raise donations in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The year’s Awesome Games Done Quick will be an entirely online endeavor, and as always, the entire week-long event will be streamed live on Games Done Quick social media outlets.

After much deliberation, it has been decided that #AGDQ2022 will be online-only for the health & safety of staff and participants. The event will take place from January 9th - 16th.Runners & Volunteers: Submissions open Sept 24th - Oct 3rd.For info: gamesdonequick.com

2022 Awesome Games Done Quick kicks off on January 9, with a pre-show at 8.30 am PT / 11.30 am ET / 4.30 pm GMT, and concludes on January 15 at 9.08 pm PT or January 16 at around 00.08 am ET / 5.08 am GMT.

#AGDQ2022 might be a mere day away, but we've got some speedrun goodness to fill the void until then! This weeks Going Places Hotfix is a Kirby special, so come by and watch @Mr_Shasta and @NachoAdventurer show you how it's done. twitch.tv/gamesdonequick https://t.co/pi7tQ0z16u

The Day 1 schedule of Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is as follows,

  • Pre-Show
  • Nioh 2 (PS5) – AxelSanGo
  • Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) – Mr_Shasta
  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (SNES) – Tonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, Eazinn
  • DEATHLOOP (PC) – CreeperHntr
  • Axiom Verge 2 (PC) – SeraphinEveles
  • Mega Man 2 (NES) – coolkid
  • Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance (PC) – ApacheSmash
  • Death's Door (PC) – Scrublord
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) - Pessilist
  • The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (GBC) - TGH

The entire week-long schedule can be found here. All speed runs will be streamed live on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel and will later be uploaded to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

