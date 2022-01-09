Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 start date, time, schedule, and more

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022, the first charity speedrun event of 2022, and it is all set to kick off soon.

Games Done Quick has been hosting various speedrun events for charity since 2010. From Summer Games Done Quick to Games Done Quick Express, the organizers have hosted multiple amazing speedrun events over the years, and Awesome Games Done Quick is no exception.

Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised USD$ 2.9 million in support of the Doctors without Borders and this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick is in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

When does Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 kickoff, and what is the schedule

Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 brings together some of the best speedrunners for an exciting event and to raise donations in support of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The year’s Awesome Games Done Quick will be an entirely online endeavor, and as always, the entire week-long event will be streamed live on Games Done Quick social media outlets.

2022 Awesome Games Done Quick kicks off on January 9, with a pre-show at 8.30 am PT / 11.30 am ET / 4.30 pm GMT, and concludes on January 15 at 9.08 pm PT or January 16 at around 00.08 am ET / 5.08 am GMT.

The Day 1 schedule of Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022 is as follows,

Pre-Show

Nioh 2 (PS5) – AxelSanGo

Metroid Prime Hunters (DS) – Mr_Shasta

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (SNES) – Tonkotsu, SBDWolf, V0oid, Eazinn

DEATHLOOP (PC) – CreeperHntr

Axiom Verge 2 (PC) – SeraphinEveles

Mega Man 2 (NES) – coolkid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance (PC) – ApacheSmash

Death's Door (PC) – Scrublord

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (PS5) - Pessilist

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons (GBC) - TGH

The entire week-long schedule can be found here. All speed runs will be streamed live on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel and will later be uploaded to the Games Done Quick YouTube channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar