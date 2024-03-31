"Azir! You think you were born to rule me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 633 (Sunday, March 31, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 633rd edition are now available. Players have a new set of questions to solve based on the hints in the game, including champion aspects such as lines, skills, emojis, and skins. Some may be easy, but there will be some puzzles that will make you think twice.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on March 31, 2024:

"Azir! You think you were born to rule me, but I was born to live free!"

Cassiopeia, K'Sante, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 633rd edition (March 31, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 31, 2024, are as follows:

Classic : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Quote : K'Sante

: K'Sante Ability : Hwei; Bonus: Q

: Hwei; Q Emoji : Miss Fortune

: Miss Fortune Splash art: Viego; Bonus: Default Viego

The classic question's answer is Cassiopeia, and it can easily be solved by some indications, such as the "magically altered" species, as well as the Noxus zone. The name of K'Sante should not be hard to solve either.

Having observed the orange symbol inside the ability puzzle snapshot, it will be a piece of cake for almost all LoL players to spot Hwei's "Disaster" ability. He is also widely recognized as one of the most influential mid-lane champions within the current LoL meta.

Miss Fortune's name is not difficult to derive from the umbrella and two gun emojis. Viego's default splash art should also be easily recognized.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

The answers for the 634th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 1, 2024.