"The fanfare ascends": League of Legends LoLdle answers 632 (Saturday, March 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 632nd-edition questions are now available. Each day, players are given a set of questions in which they must deduce the correct champions using hints sourced from actual game material such as lines, skills, emojis, and splash artwork. A few questions might seem easy, but others will surely challenge you.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on March 30:

"The fanfare ascends."

Veigar, Sona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 632nd edition (March 30, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 30 are as follows:

Classic : Veigar

: Veigar Quote : Sona

: Sona Ability : Senna; Bonus: Passive

: Senna; Passive Emoji : Nunu and Willump

: Nunu and Willump Splash art: Akshan; Bonus: Cyber Pop Akshan

The answer to today's classic question is Veigar, and it should be easy to solve based on clues such as the Yordle species and Bandle City region. Similarly, deciphering Sona's name in the quote puzzle is also straightforward.

After seeing the souls in the ability puzzle's image, most LoL gamers should easily identify Senna's "Absolution" ability. She is also a prominent AD carry in the current LoL meta. Based on the snowman and the bear emoji, deducing Nunu and Willump's names is not hard. Lastly, Akshan's Cyber Pop should be quite simple to guess.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

March 29, LoLdle 631: Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar

Nami, Quinn, Graves, Fiora, Gnar March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

The answers for the 633rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 31, 2024.