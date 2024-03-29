"A bird's eye view": League of Legends LoLdle answers 631 (Friday, March 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 631st-edition questions are now available. In this game, you will have to solve five riddles that are based on the LoL world. Although some of them can be answered without much effort, some are quite challenging to decipher.

Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on March 29:

"A bird’s eye view is the best advantage."

Nami, Quinn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 631st edition (March 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on March 29 are as follows:

Classic : Nami

: Nami Quote : Quinn

: Quinn Ability : Graves; Bonus: Passive

: Graves; Passive Emoji : Fiora

: Fiora Splash art: Gnar; Bonus: Elderwood Gnar

In this LoLdle installment, the initial question refers to Nami, who is a prominent support choice in LoL. Given her substantial popularity, many gamers should easily recall her name. The following inquiry relies on connecting the expression “bird’s eye view” with Quinn, which is not too hard to guess.

Graves's Passive can be easily recognized by the double-gun barrel that appears in the picture. In the emoji challenge, Fiora should be the obvious choice. Finally, Gnar's Elderwood splash art is expected to be quite difficult to deduce.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn

Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

The answers for the 632nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 30, 2024.