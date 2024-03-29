"A bird's eye view": League of Legends LoLdle answers 631 (Friday, March 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 631st-edition questions are now available. In this game, you will have to solve five riddles that are based on the LoL world. Although some of them can be answered without much effort, some are quite challenging to decipher.
Here is the quote puzzle from LoLdle on March 29:
"A bird’s eye view is the best advantage."
Nami, Quinn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 631st edition (March 29, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the puzzles on March 29 are as follows:
- Classic: Nami
- Quote: Quinn
- Ability: Graves; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Fiora
- Splash art: Gnar; Bonus: Elderwood Gnar
In this LoLdle installment, the initial question refers to Nami, who is a prominent support choice in LoL. Given her substantial popularity, many gamers should easily recall her name. The following inquiry relies on connecting the expression “bird’s eye view” with Quinn, which is not too hard to guess.
Graves's Passive can be easily recognized by the double-gun barrel that appears in the picture. In the emoji challenge, Fiora should be the obvious choice. Finally, Gnar's Elderwood splash art is expected to be quite difficult to deduce.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- March 28, LoLdle 630: Rell, Maokai, Soraka, Rengar, Caitlyn
- March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
- March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett
- March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
The answers for the 632nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 30, 2024.