"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 630 (Thursday, March 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 630th edition have been released. To crack the puzzles, you must be familiar with every champion that LoL has ever featured. You'll need to have knowledge regarding their abilities, splash art, catchphrases, and more that contribute to creating their unique identity.

Here's the quote from March 28's LoLdle:

"Eeny, meeny, miny, burn!"

Poppy, Annie, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 630th edition (March 28, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the March 28 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Poppy

Poppy Quote: Annie

Annie Ability: Alistar, Bonus : Passive

Alistar, : Passive Emoji: Aphelios

Aphelios Splash art: Kled, Bonus: Sir Kled

Poppy is a great champion and is considered one of the top League of Legends junglers. Her name can be identified by seeing hints such as the Demacia region and the Yordle species. Additionally, it's fair to say that Annie's name can be recognized by seeing the word "burn" in the quote puzzle.

One of the ways to decipher Alistar's "Triumphant Roar" is by looking at his picture in the ability puzzle. Furthermore, Aphelios’ emoji challenge engages players in decoding a set of emotes, which include the moon and a gun. Last but not least, Kled’s Sir splash art is easily identifiable.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

March 27, LoLdle 629: Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana

Gwen, Karma, Elise, Karthus, Diana March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

The answers for the 631st edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 29, 2024.