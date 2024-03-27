The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 629th edition have been released. To solve the complex puzzles featured in this version, you must have deep knowledge of all the champions from League of Legends. Not only should you understand their skills, but also their vivid pictures, iconic symbols, exclusive abilities, and unforgettable words spoken.
Here's the quote from March 27's LoLdle:
"Peace, no matter the cost"
Gwen, Karma, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 629th edition (March 27, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the March 27 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Gwen
- Quote: Karma
- Ability: Elise, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Karthus
- Splash art: Diana, Bonus: Default Diana
Among League of Legends fans, Gwen is a great top-lane champion with a strong laning capability. Moreover, her association with the Camavor region and her debut in 2021 clearly indicate who she is. Furthermore, it may prove challenging to attribute the quote to Karma.
The ability of Elise can be easily seen from the red color of the poison. Additionally, Karthus’ emoji challenge has players decode a series of emotes, including a skull, a book, and danger signs. Finally, Default Diana’s splash art is relatively straightforward to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal
- March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
- March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett
- March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
The answers for the 630th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 28, 2024.