The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 629th edition have been released. To solve the complex puzzles featured in this version, you must have deep knowledge of all the champions from League of Legends. Not only should you understand their skills, but also their vivid pictures, iconic symbols, exclusive abilities, and unforgettable words spoken.

Here's the quote from March 27's LoLdle:

"Peace, no matter the cost"

Gwen, Karma, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 629th edition (March 27, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the March 27 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Gwen

Gwen Quote: Karma

Karma Ability: Elise, Bonus : Q

Elise, : Q Emoji: Karthus

Karthus Splash art: Diana, Bonus: Default Diana

Among League of Legends fans, Gwen is a great top-lane champion with a strong laning capability. Moreover, her association with the Camavor region and her debut in 2021 clearly indicate who she is. Furthermore, it may prove challenging to attribute the quote to Karma.

The ability of Elise can be easily seen from the red color of the poison. Additionally, Karthus’ emoji challenge has players decode a series of emotes, including a skull, a book, and danger signs. Finally, Default Diana’s splash art is relatively straightforward to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

March 26, LoLdle 628: Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal

Renekton, Aphelios, Brand, Tahm Kench, Ezreal March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

The answers for the 630th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on March 28, 2024.