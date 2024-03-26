"You walk the path of darkness": League of Legends LoLdle answers 628 (Tuesday, March 26, 2024)

The 628th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. The riddles focus on different champions found in Riot Games’ MOBA title, and a few queries can prove to be difficult. However, some of them are fairly easy to unravel. Players who have a good understanding of each champion and their backstory within the game should find the puzzles straightforward to decipher.

The quote riddle on March 26, 2024's LoLdle is:

"You walk the path of darkness, but you do not walk it alone, brother."

Renekton, Aphelios, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 628th edition (March 26, 2024)

Expand Tweet

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 26, 2024, are as follows:

Classic: Renekton

Renekton Quote: Aphelios

Aphelios Ability: Brand; Bonus: R

Brand; R Emoji: Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench Splash art: Ezreal; Bonus: Nottingham Ezreal

The classic puzzle's answer is Renekton. It is quite simple to figure out, thanks to the evident clues given in the form of the release date being 2010 and the region being Shurima. Deciphering the quote puzzle is not a difficult task because the phrase “walk it alone, brother” clearly links with Aphelios. He is currently a well-known ADC champion.

The ability challenge's answer is Brand’s Pyroclasm, which can identified by the image of flames. On the other hand, the Emoji puzzle centers on Tahm Kench, and clues are given by tongue and frog emotes.

Finally, Ezreal’s Nottingham splash art should be easily recognizable to many players.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

March 25, LoLdle 627: Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus

Akali, Kog'Maw, Urgot, Tristana, Varus March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

The LoLdle answers for the 629th edition will be published on March 27, 2024.