"Feeding time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 627 (Monday, March 25, 2024)

The 627th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. This edition's riddles revolve around various champions from Riot Games' MOBA title. Some questions can be challenging, while others are simple to solve. This applies to gamers who are familiar with every hero and their background story in the MOBA game.
The quote riddle on March 25, 2024's LoLdle is:
"Feeding time!"
Akali, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 627th edition (March 25, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 25, 2024, are as follows:
- Classic: Akali
- Quote: Kog'Maw
- Ability: Urgot; Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Tristana
- Splash art: Varus; Bonus: Dark Star Varus
The League of Legends classic LoLdle puzzle is quite easy to solve because of the hints, such as the 2010 release date of the Ionia region. Players can soon find out that Akali is the answer.
Similarly, it is simple to solve the Quote puzzle because the phrase "Feeding time" makes a connection with Kog'Maw. He is also a prominent ADC in the current LoL meta. In the Ability challenge, the image of green fire stands for Urgot’s Echoing Flames.
Conversely, the Emoji puzzle relates to Tristana as a champion, and several cues are included within bomb and helmet emotes. Last but not least, many players should have no problem identifying Varus' Dark Star splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:
- March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo
- March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex
- March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri
- March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett
- March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista
- March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana
- March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee
- March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante
- March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi
- March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn
- March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia
- March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio
- March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko
- March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine
- March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix
- March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank
- March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke
The LoLdle answers for the 628th edition will be published on March 26, 2024.