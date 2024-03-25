"Feeding time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 627 (Monday, March 25, 2024)

The 627th edition of the League of Legends LoLdle answers are now available. This edition's riddles revolve around various champions from Riot Games' MOBA title. Some questions can be challenging, while others are simple to solve. This applies to gamers who are familiar with every hero and their background story in the MOBA game.

The quote riddle on March 25, 2024's LoLdle is:

"Feeding time!"

Akali, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 627th edition (March 25, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the puzzles on March 25, 2024, are as follows:

Classic: Akali

Akali Quote: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Ability: Urgot; Bonus: Passive

Urgot; Passive Emoji: Tristana

Tristana Splash art: Varus; Bonus: Dark Star Varus

The League of Legends classic LoLdle puzzle is quite easy to solve because of the hints, such as the 2010 release date of the Ionia region. Players can soon find out that Akali is the answer.

Similarly, it is simple to solve the Quote puzzle because the phrase "Feeding time" makes a connection with Kog'Maw. He is also a prominent ADC in the current LoL meta. In the Ability challenge, the image of green fire stands for Urgot’s Echoing Flames.

Conversely, the Emoji puzzle relates to Tristana as a champion, and several cues are included within bomb and helmet emotes. Last but not least, many players should have no problem identifying Varus' Dark Star splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Some of the previous LoLdle answers are listed below:

March 24, LoLdle 626: Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo

Gragas, Nautilus, Sion, Skarner, Teemo March 23, LoLdle 625: Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex

Jax, Jayce, Kha'Zix, Rumble, Vex March 22, LoLdle 624: Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri

Lux, Caitlyn, Vel'Koz, Shyvana, Zeri March 21, LoLdle 623: Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett

Leona, Yasuo, Ahri, Talon, Sett March 20, LoLdle 622: Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista

Tristana, Ryze, Tryndamere, Akali, Kalista March 19, LoLdle 621: Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana

Kindred, Pyke, Jarvan IV, Braum, Morgana March 18, LoLdle 620: Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee

Diana, Morgana Ashe, Lillia, Nidalee March 17, LoLdle 619: Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante

Vel’Koz, Brand, Taliyah, Leona, K’Sante March 16, LoLdle 618: Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi

Malphite, Cho’Gath, Illaoi, Jarvan IV, Illaoi March 15, LoLdle 617: Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn

Nilah, Braum, Xayah, Camille, Evelynn March 14, LoLdle 616: Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia

Zeri, Wukong Varus, Kennen, Cassiopeia March 13, LoLdle 615: Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio

Ahri, Sylas, Rengar, Seraphine, Galio March 12, LoLdle 614: Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko

Udyr, Nocturne, Camille, Vi, Neeko March 8, LoLdle 610: Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine

Riven, Skarner, Zeri, Singed, Seraphine March 7, LoLdle 609: Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix

Rengar, Miss Fortune, Rengar, Fiddlesticks, Aatrox, Kha’Zix March 6, LoLdle 608: Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank

Rengar, Ornn, Sylas, Varus, Blitzcrank March 5, LoLdle 607: Vladimir, Zac, LeBlanc, Lucian, Pyke

The LoLdle answers for the 628th edition will be published on March 26, 2024.